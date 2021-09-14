My Unfaithful Wife Planned My Murder With Her Lover – Story of the Day

I was in an accident and fell into a deep coma. However, it turned out to have been a blessing in disguise since my wife and her concubine caused it. My wife hoped that I wouldn’t make it out alive. But I did.

“Will I die today?” that was the thought I had running through my head as I kept hitting my car’s brakes. I was speeding down the highway to get back to Elaine, my wife. She had called me to inform me that there had been an intruder in their home.

A young redhead boy was walking along the road and I had just accelerated to 80 km/hr. I tried the brakes and had gotten no response, so to avoid hitting the boy who had literally come out of nowhere, I swerved hard, and my vehicle rolled over a few times, after which I lost consciousness.

I was in a serious accident and ended up in a coma.

I was admitted to a hospital the next time I was aware. I felt pain all over me and couldn’t seem my eyes open despite being aware of everything going on around me. Even though I tried to speak a few times, my mouth was still unresponsive.

All I could hear was the machine I was connected to. I had to have my vitals checked and made sure I was stable. However, after they left, I could not do anything so I tried to get my body working.

It was several hours later that I heard someone enter my Ward. I tried again to open my eyes but nothing happened. The woman who entered my room smelt familiar. I recognized her as my wife when she spoke.

I was surprised to hear a woman enter my ward.

It was a joy, but I couldn’t show it. It was an incredibly painful experience. I expected her to rant about my injuries. But instead, she dialed a number. I was shocked when her words reached me after she had called.

“John did not die, baby,” She said. “I should have known that the mechanic I paid to tamper with his brakes would do a terrible job.” I could not hear what the other person said to Elaine, but she replied with a laugh.

“Don’t worry dear,” She said. “John is a vegetable right now and the doctor says it is likely he will remain that way.”

Source: Pexels| Source: Pexels

I felt demoralized and defeated. I tried everything I could to get my body moving again at that point but failed. Although my wife was gone for a while, the impact of what I learned stayed with and inspired me.

After one hour, I heard my ward’s door open again. This time, I heard a small child talking. “Is this the man who saved my life?”He asked.

“Yes he is Arthur,” Another voice, an older female one, answered. “Say thank you.”

“Thank you, sir,”The boy immediately replied. “I hope you get better soon.”

The woman grabbed my hand and bowed as she thanked me. It was the boy’s mother and she had come to express her gratitude. It was the first time I felt better that day.

The little boy and his mom came to show their gratitude to me at the hospital. Source: Unsplash| Source: Unsplash

I felt like they were showing appreciation for me. She washed me and shaved my stubble, making sure that I looked presentable.

She brought me a novel each time she visited. I was captivated by her beautiful singing voice and found myself longing to see how she looked. Although she introduced herself as Jenna one day, I was not aware of her true identity.

It was torture, every day except when she came to visit. And I began to fall in love with my wife. My wife did not visit me once after the first day. I knew she was spending my hard-earned dollars somewhere else.

I knew that my wife was likely out spending my hard-earned cash.

Jenna and her child visited me two months later with very sad news. Because they were in debt, they were moving to another city to live with their mother. She came to wish me a complete recovery and said goodbye.

When she shared her plans, it broke my heart and made me feel panicky. I didn’t want her to go. I cried a single tear. I was powerless.

She saw the teardrop, and she went to see the doctor. They reunited and coaxed me to open my eyes. I did because I was desperate to see her.

I was delighted to see her happy and fell in love with her. The doctor asked me to contact my wife right away, and I replied that I would love to surprise her. I had a plan.

One hour later, I woke up and asked the nurse to contact me to inform her that I had passed. She heard me and ran to confirm. When she saw that I had been transferred to the morgue she immediately took out her cell phone and enthusiastically told the man on the other end. “Our plan worked!”

Unbeknownst to her, she was actually watching me, and I confessed to her as soon as the call ended. She was so scared she screamed, “Ghost!”

It was hilarious, but I did not laugh when I told her I no longer wanted anything to do with her. I declared my intention of divorcing her. She would not be allowed to inherit my property.

I let her know that I would put her behind bars if she tried to do any more damage. I explained to her how I heard her call the day she admitted me to the hospital. She tried to beg but I refused. This was enough to put her down. She quickly fled, fearing that I would change my mind.

Jenna was able to get rid of her debt and I assisted her in starting a relationship. I am now able to spend time with her, her child Arthur, and we live happily together.

I had a great time spending time with Jenna, her son Arthur.

What can we take away from this story?

Evil never triumphs. Elaine committed wicked acts to seize John’s property. However, John survived and her plans for her were foiled.

Elaine committed wicked acts to seize John’s property. However, John survived and her plans for her were foiled. There’s a reason for everything. John was in dire circumstances and thought his life was over. His body would not obey his commands. However, he eventually discovered that there was a bigger force at work. He met Jenna, his wife, through it. John wouldn’t change a thing if asked if he would do the same thing over and over again.

Tell your friends about this story. It may brighten their day or inspire them.

If you enjoyed this story, you might like this one about a woman who had to adopt another woman’s child because her husband got into an accident with the woman.

This account was inspired by a story by our reader but is written by a professional writer. All names have been changed in order to protect identities and maintain privacy. Tell us your story. You might make a difference in someone’s life. Please send your story to [email protected]