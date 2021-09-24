MTV’s Floribama Shore Kirk Medas Net Worth Might Shock You!

Aside from being a reality TV star on Floribama Shore, Kirk Medas is currently living life in Atlanta. According to his Instagram bio, he’s an actor, entrepreneur, and sports & music enthusiast. He’s also labeled himself a scientist! It’s obvious he spends a lot of time on social media which is pretty common for young adults in this generation. Many young adults can fund their entire lives based on the brand deals and their social media followers.

Kirk has 575k Twitter followers. On TikTok, he has 66.6k followers. And on Instagram, he boasts 280k followers. He is a social media success because he likes to post new content to help his followers keep up with him. On his Instagram alone, he promotes Floribama Shore, solo pics of himself, and beautiful scenes in nature that he explores. He’s obviously been living it up. But what’s his net worth?