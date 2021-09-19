More Kids For Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham? He Reveals Plans

It’s no doubt that The Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham make adorable babies. They have now had three children. Their first-born daughter, now the twins. With three children already, fans wonder if there will be more. Arie spoke up and shared their plans for the future.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham to have more kids.

Arie and Lauren went to Instagram for a little Q&A yesterday and shared some exciting information. A variety of questions were asked, including advice for new moms and products for their twins. It seemed that the most popular question of the night was whether the two lovers planned to have more children.

Lauren asked Arie if he would have more children. So she said, “vasectomy time?” He agreed and said yes. Lauren shared the news with fans that they first heard it! It seems like the twins have these two!

Another interesting question

Another fan asked an interesting question. They wanted Lauren to tell them if she had ever had a nose job. Arie asked Lauren, and she was stunned. They both said that no Lauren’s nose is all-natural. Her nose is not subject to any plastic surgery. He zoomed in on her and whistled to show them his adorable nose. He was quick to point out that the nose looked fantastic and that he was just curious.

They were also asked if the fights they had ever had. Lauren and Arie both confirmed that they do. They are an average married couple with normal disagreements. They balance one another well and quickly work out their differences.

Learning to take care of the twins

Arie and Lauren both admit twins are demanding. They wake up at different times, so the couple admitted recently they have been taking turns sleeping in the twins’ room. Arie promised Lauren that Lauren would sleep in her room one night so she could rest easy. They will swap places again.

Arie said, “I’ll sleep in the twins’ room. I’ll take a night. Lauren will sleep in the twins’ room the next night to give each other a full night’s rest. And the person who has the full night’s rest handles [our 2-year-old daughter], Alessi, in the morning. It’s working pretty well.”

They have been in Hawaii at their home and are loving life. Fans requested a tour of their house.

Do you agree with Arie’s claim that he was ready for a vasectomy?