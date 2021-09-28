Moments Of Machine Gun Kelly Brawls With Concert Attendees After Getting Booed At Festival

Machine Gun Kelly found himself in a spot of bother after getting into a physical altercation during his festive set this weekend.

The 31-year-old rapper turned singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, was one of the headliners at the Louder Than Life festival in Kentucky when two concertgoers confronted him.

Footage of the incident has since been circulating on social media with the singer jumping off stage as he interacted with fans in the crowd – that’s when opportunists made their way over the railings towards Kelly. One even managed to get past security and pushed him.

Not impressed at being pushed around, the singer reacted by taking a swing at the pusher – but didn’t get a chance to confront him further as several people tackled the concertgoer, and MGK continued with his performance.

During his festival set, the crowd was not impressed with Kelly as in the middle of one of his songs, and the crowd appeared to boo him, chanting “you suck” and flipping him off.

Though Kelly himself didn’t believe the contents of the video reflected the entire crowd and tweeted: “I don’t know why the media lies in their narrative against me all the time, but all I saw was 20,000 amazing fans at the festival singing every word and 20 angry ones.”

It remains unclear what aggravated the fan so much that made him confront Kelly or why Kelly was getting a frosty reception from the crowd.

However, it isn’t the only beef Kelly has found himself in recently after he ignited a feud with Slipnot’s frontman Corey Taylor in other news.

It seems the hatred began when Taylor made a not-so-subtle dig at Kelly for crossing over the music genre to stay relevant – which is what Kelly did by leaving his rap roots to channel a more pop-punk sound.

In an interview with Cutter’s Rockcast, Corey said: “I hate all new rock for the most part.

“I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock, and I think he knows who he is. But that’s another story.”

Although Taylor didn’t name MGK exactly, Kelly had some choice words for Taylor in response, as during his set at Riot Fest, he took the chance to hit back.

“Hey, you wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a f*****g weird mask on a f**king stage, talking s**t,” he told the crowd.

According to MGK, Taylor also helped with a song for him, but he said it was terrible.

In a bid to put the rumors to bed, Taylor took to Twitter to explain his side of the feud.

“I don’t like people airing private s**t like a child,” he said. “So this is all I’ll say: I didn’t do the trick because I don’t like when people try to ‘write’ for me. I said NO to THEM.

“So without further ado…. #receipts. This is all I’m going to say about it.”

It seems Taylors “receipts” dispute MGK’s version since Taylor’s emails clearly show that MGK liked the song and described how Taylor has “f****ing killed it and he was “stoked” and “honored” to be a feature on the track.