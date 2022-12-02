Middle East Exhibitor Vox Cinemas Increases Arab Film Production

Top Middle East exhibitor Vox Cinemas, which is also active in distribution and production, is ramping up its investment in producing Arabic feature films and unveiling its first full-fledged slate of local original movies at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival.

Vox’s Arabic line-up caters to local market demands by providing commercially viable works in a range of different genres, directed both by Arab newcomers and known names and starring top talents such as Egyptian star Nelly Karim (pictured) who is on the Red Sea fest’s main jury.

Karim stars with Bayoumi Fouad and Mohamed Farrag in "Voy! Voy! Voy!" It will be launched today at the fest and teased with a press release and sneak preview footage.

“Voy! Voy! Voy!” Hotshot Egyptian commercials director Omar Hilal makes his directorial debut. Vox is producing the crowdpleasing pic in tandem with Egypt’s Film Clinic, the shingle headed by prominent producer Mohamed Hefzy, and Image Nation Abu Dhabi.

“It is an exciting time for Arabic film, which has been gaining plaudits and audiences in the region and beyond – and tends to outperform foreign films,” Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment and Cinemas CEO, Ignace Lehoud stated in a statement that Vox is operated by Lahoud.

Lahoud also added “Distinctly local productions, particularly in a nascent market like Saudi Arabia, offer an untapped and real opportunity,” It is important to note that “As the leading cinema company in the region” Vox “committed to growing a sustainable Arabic film industry.”

Below is a list of Arabic films from Vox Cinemas.

– Vox and Image Nation, which already had a production partnership in place, have teamed up with Saudi-owned MBC Studios on “HWJN,” an adaptation of the best-selling Saudi fantasy/sci-fi/romance novel by the same title. Dubai-based Iraqi director Yasir Al Yasiri (“On Borrowed Time”The movie will soon be available for theatre release in the Middle East.

– Vox, Image Nation, and MBC Studios have also teamed on “King of the Ring,” A Saudi version of the South Korean hit slapstick wrestling comedy “The Foul King” This is the Red Sea Fest screening.

– Vox will join forces with Sirb Productions, the sister company of Saudi Arabia’s Myrkott animation studio – who are known for taboo-breaking hit youth cartoon series “Masameer County” – to produce a live-action film from the show’s creators Abdulaziz Almuzaini and Malek Nejer that is being billed simply as a Saudi comedy. They hope to repeat the success of “Masameer: The Movie,” Vox distributed the film theatrically and made it one of Saudi’s highest-grossing films.

– Also on the Vox slate is an unspecified Egyptian action-comedy by director Hadi El Bagoury who recently helmed Netflix’s Egyptian original series “Finding Ola.” Pic is in partnership with Cairo’s The Producers. “Hepta – The Last Lecture,” This was Egypt’s highest-grossing romance drama of 2016. “Sheikh Jackson,” This film, about a Muslim conservative cleric who is obsessed by Michael Jackson, was shot in Toronto. “Excuse My French”

– Vox has also joined forces with The Big Picture Studios, a company which is part of Beirut-based Imagic Group, on their debut feature film. The still untitled film’s script is the result of a writers’ workshop hosted by Vox Cinemas with new voices from Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon “as part of its commitment to ensure authenticity and relatability when developing local films,” They agreed.

– Vox also signed a deal with Dubai-based Blue Engine Studios, established last year by veteran Arab media execs Ziad Kebbi and Hani Ghorayeb, to develop an untitled Saudi comedy. Pic shows the main character on an international rescue mission. “filled with adventure, danger and bad luck.”

These projects are Vox Cinemas’s. “in line with its strategy to foster and nurture the next generation of regional storytellers,” According to the statement. The statement noted that an exhibitor with more than 600 screens in the Middle East has now invested in regional production and is actively involved with Arab writers through workshops.

Lahoud puts it this way: “Storytelling is deeply rooted in Arabic culture, and Vox Cinemas is dedicated to cultivating the next generation of regional filmmakers and empowering them to use the language of film to tell their stories. The diversity of our Arabic slate reflects the multitude of creativity in MENA’s flourishing film industry, and as the region’s largest exhibitor, we have a great opportunity to leverage our scale and amplify these voices on the big screen.”