Michelle Obama Dumps Meghan Markle As A Friend!

Is Michelle Obama cutting Meghan Markle from her social circle? One magazine claims the former first lady has “dumped” the Duchess of Sussex as a friend. Gossip Cop investigates.

Michelle Obama’s ‘Grown Tired’ Of Meghan Markle?

This week’s edition of Life & Style reports Michelle Obama may have once called Meghan Markle an “inspiration to so many,” but the duchess’s recent actions have left a bad taste in the former first lady’s mouth. An inside source confides, “Michelle and Meghan were once close — bonding over their similar interests and passion projects — and spoke frequently, but the relationship has soured. Michelle feels like Meghan can’t be trusted, and now the buzz is that she’s dumped her as a friend!”

The outlet notes that the Sussexes were seemingly following in the Obamas’ footsteps after stepping back from their royal duties. “Word out there is that Michelle has come to think Meghan is obsessed with her and Barack,” the snitch reveals. “She’s also heard rumors that Meghan keeps name dropping the Obamas, that she’s telling everyone they’re best friends, in some effort to further her career, which Michelle is unhappy about. It makes her feel used.”

While Obama once sang Markle’s praises, the tabloid insists she’s stepped back from their friendship entirely. The outlet notes that Obama didn’t send her congratulations when Markle welcomed her daughter this spring and didn’t invite Markle or Harry to Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party. “People who know her say that Michelle’s had enough.”

But the insider then admits that it all comes down to the Sussexes’ exit from their royal duties. According to the source, Obama didn’t like how Markle handled the events and found her behavior to be “untrustworthy.” According to the tipster, Obama is “keeping her distance because it concerns her that she too could be betrayed.”

Michelle Obama ‘Keeping Her Guard Up’ Around Meghan Markle?

There’s a lot to unpack here. First of all, there isn’t much evidence to suggest Obama and Markle were ever close friends. While Obama admired Markle’s dedication to public service, there’s no evidence that the women had much of a friendship. Readers will be hard-pressed to find a single photo of Obama and Markle together. So, no, we doubt they had any kind of falling out since they were never in each other’s inner circles, to begin with.

Furthermore, we wouldn’t call the Sussexes’ recent Netflix and Spotify deals “copying” the Obamas. It’s clear these platforms have a demand for influential people. Love them or hate them, the Sussexes are influential and are dedicated to tackling social issues. Those are the things that made people draw a connection between them and the Obamas in the first place — they do similar kinds of work. We’d hardly call that “copying” or “obsessing.”

Besides, the tabloids just can’t let go of the Sussexes’ absence from Barack Obama’s birthday party. This is a story we’ve covered multiple times, and there isn’t anything suspicious about it. This isn’t Game of Thrones. The Obamas aren’t worried the Sussexes are going to “betray” them. This article proves just how out of touch these tabloids are from reality.

