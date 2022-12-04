Michele Placido: “Orlando”: “One of the most beautiful roles I have ever been offered.”

Michele Placido portrays Orlando Zurro. He runs his small farm on his own at the age of 75. Valerio was 20 when his wife passed away. Valerio dreamed of other lifestyles and emigrated to Belgium as a way of life. The father and the son have never spoken to each others since that time.

Even when they lived together, they didn’t share much: Orlando is a quiet man who keeps his feelings to himself, only making his voice heard when he has “something to say,” He says this in the film. Valerio is sick and calls for assistance. His face speaks for Valerio. It displays all his emotions, from every smile, to every wrinkle and every breath.

Presentation at the 40th Torino Film Festival, before the Italian release of Dec. 1. “Orlando” This race against the clock begins. To see Valerio, the protagonist hops on the train from Brussels without a valid identification. His arrival will come too late. Instead, his journey will be one of discovering the world he had created for himself within a multicultural Europe. He doesn’t know or understand anything about it. A world in which lively Lyse (Angelica Kazankova), Valerio’s 12-year-old daughter, whom Orlando didn’t even know existed, took center stage. Zurro takes custody of the girl, her mother not knowing. He can agree to start a new life for her at 75 if he does.

Director Daniele Vicari’s “Orlando,” Andrea Cedrola co-wrote the movie. At first, it could seem like another film about a frustrated man and bright little girl trying to help one another. But it isn’t. You don’t have to do it. It can be infused with strength without ever feeling overwhelmed. “modern tale,” The trailer describes it as an extremely intense feature.

The emotional charge of the film was there from the start: Orlando is the name of the director’s father. This Italian-Belgian co-production between Italy’s Rosamont and RAI Cinema, and Tarantula in Belgium, distributed in Italy by Europictures and abroad by Vision Distribution, brings out what unites the generations more than what opposes them.

“Daniele Vicari is a director who knows exactly how to tell the story of two seemingly contrasting worlds while managing to build a bridge between them. In ‘Orlando’ he shows us that the future must not forget the past, and that the past must be capable of looking to the future,” Federico Pedroni (coproducer) of RAI Cinema explained Turin.

Orlando is the embodiment of Orlando’s past, his isolated village life. Polyglot Lyse, as well as Brussels, are the symbols of the future.

“Brussels is a beautiful city, the heart of Europe. When Valerio, like many young Italians, left to live there, his father felt betrayed. For him, Europe is an abstract thing, it never interested him,” said Vicari in Turin. “In fact, Brussels is really a city of the future: when we transform our cities, we even use the term ‘bruxellisation’.”

Zurro’s challenge “who can barely read and write, and only speaks his dialect,” To learn how to deal with a world without any reference points. “The meeting with Lyse completes this journey because she ‘is’ Brussels in the sense that she is the future. She lives fully in this future that he had never considered before,” Vicari stated.

“Orlando” Placido plays every note with mastery throughout the film, which is above all an art of performance. All the emotions and thoughts Orlando felt were hidden in his scenes often are not spoken. He speaks a thousand words with his eyes, much like the lost ones.

“It’s one of the most beautiful roles I’ve been offered in recent years,” Placido speaking at the Torino Film Festival. Before they joking: “Even if we were so cold while shooting in Belgium!”

To compose this character, Placido – a self-taught actor and director, who released his latest directorial effort “Caravaggio’s Shadow” in November – called on memories.

Placido said: “With Daniele, we have this common denominator: we have a family history of migration and that helped me a lot. When I arrived in Turin to present the film, many memories came back from the time when my uncles and my father came to work there, in the restaurants or at the Fiat factory. These migration stories touched me a lot in Belgium too, where many Italians emigrated at the time. As an actor and as a director, I am interested in the human experience. I have no method. Experience is my method. I have always looked at life rather than into film manuals.”

“Orlando” It is also a performance movie thanks to Angelica Kazankova who plays the independent and determined granddaughter of Orlando.

“Laura Muccino and Sara Casani, who cast the film, looked everywhere,” Vicari stated. “We saw Italian girls in Italy, in France, in Belgium, and in a few Eastern European countries. When Angelica came in – and this is always what happens with great actors – just by the way she walked towards us, you could tell she was the character. She still has a lot to learn, but she did a very difficult thing for her age: she didn’t play herself. She interpreted. From the first scene we shot, she became this tough character that Lyse is.”

Marina Kazankova is a champion diver, actor, and daughter to the young actress. “It made me discover a new me. We all have these emotions inside of us that we never use. I am different from Lyse and to interpret her, I had to use those emotions.”

There are two strong characters but they both have the same problem. Orlando must manage his life far away and take a dangerous job to provide for his child. Lyse’s world collapsed in three months. How can she rebuild it?

“Orlando comes from the war, and after the war he had to invent a future and invent a country. His generation managed, even with all the difficulties they had, to make sure that the middle generation, mine, lived in peace,” Vicari stated. “Lyse, on the other hand, has a war ahead of her and must invent a future. Both have to understand the world they are in.”

It is also because of this quest for the balance between future and past that Ettore, director of Oscar nominees, was dedicated to the film. “A Special Day,” “The Family” And “Le Bal,” Cannes screenplay winner “La Terrazza.”

“I did it as a testimony of a deep affection towards a person who, during the last 10 years of his life, granted me a rare friendship,” Vicari explained. “We met when we were both part of the founding committee of the Scuola d’arte cinematografica Gian Maria Volontè. I had always admired him artistically. In these 10 years we have often found ourselves reflecting on what was happening to our cinema and the difficulties we were facing. So, it seemed natural to me to dedicate the film to him in memory of these reflections. Because, somehow, he, like Orlando, had found his way. We have not yet found it, but we are looking for it.”