Miami Hard Rock Stadium Heroic Fans Catch Cat Stunning Social Media in Patriotic Fashion!

By Amy Comfi
In
Life Style

Saturday’s Miami–Appalachian State game was tense enough on the field, but the drama in the crowds definitely overshadowed any football that was being played. The game continued at the Hard Rock Stadium. A stray cat managed to get itself into a precarious position, hanging from the upper decks. The black and white cat clearly had one more life, as people in the crowd jumped right into the action.

Craig Cromer is a University of Miami Facilities Manager. Kimberly Cromer and her husband have season tickets to the Hurricanes. For every game, they hang an American Flag from the railing in front of the seats. People noticed that the cat was hanging from the high spot so the Cromers took it down and used It to stop the cat’s fall. Craig shared his story in The Miami Herald The flag was held in anticipation by the students for approximately 2 to 3 mins, while the terrified cat peed on them below. Cromers’ flag finally fell to the cat. Students were able to help the feline escape and get it back to safety in the section below.

Kimberly calls the Incident “probably the strangest thing that’s happened”In the seven years they have had season tickets. “This is my first catch,” Craig laughed. Craig made a joke about the student who caught the cat and held it high like Simba. The Lion KingAlthough it almost had a Mufasa-like fate, the moment of heroic courage was instantaneously Twitter went viral.

“dude made catch of the year then held the cat up like in Simba. what a legend,” One Twitter user was impressed.

“THEY HELD THAT CAT UP LIKE SIMBA AT PRIDE ROCK,” He pointed out another viewer. “Don’t think the cat was too down with the Simba moment in the end there,” An additional observant viewer was also mentioned after watching the footage of the cat struggling, After a narrowly cheating death, all is well. Hopefully, the cat will enjoy a moment of calm tonight.

