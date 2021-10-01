Meghan Markle Latest Update: Prince Harry & Meg’s NY Tour A ‘Two Fingers Up’ To Royals By Showing Feud ‘Is Far From Over

Inside Kate Middleton’s inseparable bond with Charles

The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, and father-in-law Charles, 72, appear to have a very close bond, from her calling him “pa” to enjoying cheeky private jokes.

Last night, Kate and Charles hugged as they arrived at the James Bond No Time To Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London, with the Duchess kissing the future heir on the cheek.

Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate stepped out onto the red carpet to meet 007 star Daniel Craig and other Bond cast members in a rare joint engagement.

Judi said of their embrace: “Here we can see a very confident and fond-looking Kate instigating the greeting ritual that includes a cheek kiss where she holds his shoulders, and he clasps his arm.

“The eye gaze and smile from Kate at close quarters offers some relatively positive attention here, too.

“This has been growing into a very close and rather tight relationship in terms of Charles’s habit of appearing to single Kate out for attention and shared laughter while Camilla and William will often retreat to watch.”