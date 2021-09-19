Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Race Each Other to the Altar with Their New Partners.

Is Megan Fox racing ex-husband Brian Austin Green to the altar? One tabloid claims that Green’s relationship with Sharna Burgess moves just as fast as Fox’s hot and heavy romance with Machine Gun Kelly. Here’s what we know.

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green Find ‘Happily Ever Afters’ With New Partners?

This week’s edition of Woman’s Day reports things are getting serious between 90210 star Brian Austin Green and his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess. Burgess recently posted a photo of her and Green captioned “END GAME,” leading many people to believe the two are talking marriage already. Green is equally excited about their relationship. “I think she’s amazing. My kids love her,” Green gushed, “I love her.”

But Green’s soon-to-be ex-wife Megan Fox is moving at high speed with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly as well. After striking up a romance last year, Fox and Kelly haven’t been shy about expressing their love for one another. The actress once said, “We’re two halves of the same soul.” The pair sparked engagement rumors when Fox was spotted with what looked like an engagement ring “on that special finger” at the VMAs last week.

Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green In A ‘Race To The Altar’?

While this isn’t the wildest story we’ve reported on, there isn’t any substantial evidence to support it. Fox and Kelly have made it pretty clear that they want to be together forever, but they haven’t come out to confirm the engagement rumors. Furthermore, while Green and Burgess seem crazy about each other, we have no reason to believe they’re engaged.

Besides, it’s hard to believe Fox and Green are in a “race to the altar” when their divorce isn’t even finalized yet. While it’s clear the former couple has completely moved on with other people, there is no record of their divorce ever being finalized. Although Fox and Green are legally married, it seems premature to assume that both are getting married. We’re sure their divorce proceedings will eventually come to a close, and it’s not unlikely that an engagement will follow. That being said, nothing is official, and we’re just left to wait for more information.

The Tabloid On Famous Exes

This isn’t the first time Woman’s Day has drummed up drama for some famous exes. The tabloid reported last year that Angelina Jolie was making Brad Pitt dump Jennifer Aniston. Tabloids then claimed that Jennifer Aniston was reuniting with John Mayer. The outlet next alleged that Katie Holmes was looking to date Mary-Kate Olsen’s ex-husband. And most recently, the publication reported Prince Harry had a “secret” reunion with his ex-girlfriend while in the UK. Woman’s Day isn’t a trustworthy source when it comes to celebrities’ dating lives.