Meet Gregory Hines’ first wife and the mother of his only child, 53 years after they married.

Gregory Hines was married twice in his lifetime. His first marriage was with Patricia Panella. He shared Daria with her. Photo by Getty Images. He starred in more than 40 movies during his life and made his mark on Broadway.

Gregory Hines was a celebrated tap dancer, actor, director, and musician. He is one of the world’s most celebrated tap dancers of all time and is best known for his roles in “Wolfen,” “The Cotton Club,” and “Running Scared.”

Gregory is also notable for “The Gregory Hines Show,” and for playing Ben on “Will & Grace.” He also voiced Big Bill on the animated children’s TV program, “Little Bill,” which aired on Nick Jr. from 1999 to 2004.

Gregory Hines arrives at the premiere of Showtimes “The Red Sneakers” on January 29, 2002.

In his lifetime, he starred in over 40 movies and also made his mark on Broadway. He won numerous awards and recognitions including the Daytime Emmy Award (with Tony Award), a Drama Desk Award, and a Tony Award.

Gregory was born on February 14, 1946, in New York City, New York. Alma Lola was his mother, and Maurice Robert Hines was his father.

Gregory was introduced early to the entertainment sector by his older brother Maurice, who had started tap dancing. Henry Le Tang, a master tap dancer, taught the brothers to tap dancing.

Gregory Hines, an actor, poses for a portrait in Los Angeles in 1990. Maurice & Gregory were also known as the Hine Kids.

Maurice and Gregory were known as The Hine Kids. They appeared at the Apollo Theatre where they were taught and received knowledge from stars like Sandman Sims or the Nicholas Brothers.

In 1954, The Hine Kids made their first Broadway appearance in the musical “The Girl in Pink Tights.” They changed their professional name to The Hines Brothers as they grew older.

Gregory spent the last five years of his life with his fiancée Negrita Jayde.