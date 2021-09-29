MBFFL : Whitney Way Thore Admits Being A Terrible Friend

Whitney Way Thore is under attack from viewers after her sketchy behavior on the latest episode. Fans of MBFFL think Whitney showed her true colors as a bad friend. What happened? Plus, Buddy Bell speaks up in Whitney’s defense. See what he had.

No BS Active program takes off

Whitney Way Thore recently announced a big business move for her No BS Active fitness program. The fitness program is now available as an app, starting on October 1st.

However, at the time of filming MBFFL Season 9, the app was still in the works. Whitney admits that she took a huge financial risk when creating the app and spent a substantial amount of money. While it’s still in the growing stages of the show, the app does come to fruition, but not without drama.





Ashley finds out she’s fired via email

As viewers of the TLC show know, Whitney’s friend Ashley has been helping her out with the admin duties of the fitness program. Thore will be having a procedure to freeze her eggs. Whitney is constantly nauseated by fertility shots, which makes it difficult to do her job.

Ashley will read Whitney’s business emails. Before Whitney can object, Ashley opens an email from a company requesting an appointment the next day to discuss “the app.” A confused Ashley asks her friend, “What app?”

Then it all spills out that Whitney has secretly been in communication with a company wanting to turn her fitness program into an app. The company will now take care of all the administrative duties for Whitney if she goes ahead with the plan. Ashley will lose her job when the app is launched.

Needless to say, Ashley is taken aback and hurt that Whitney didn’t clue her into the app development earlier. She tried to explain to Whitney that she was blindsided, but Whitney wouldn’t listen.

Instead, she said that she didn’t want to say anything until she knew for sure that the app was a go.

Ashley had every right to be upset with Whitney, and I’m glad she told Whitney straight up how she felt. #MyBigFatFabulousLife #MyBigFatFabLife #MBFFL pic.twitter.com/u7zMoYZ5zs — Caffeine Cat 😺 (@LouisianaSis) September 29, 2021

Whitney Way Thore defends herself admit calls she’s a terrible friend

Many fans of the show took Ashley’s side in the situation. Whitney was bombarded with hateful messages via her DMs. The messages accused the MBFFL star of being a bad friend. Whitney was even encouraged to commit suicide by one message.

Thore posted a photo of her and Ashley on her Instagram feed with some of the comments she received imposed on the image. She added a long caption explaining why she believes these comments are unacceptable. “This kind of abuse is not okay,” Whitney is irritated.

She then went on to blame the editing for creating drama where it wasn’t needed. Whitney said that Ashley still works a second full-time position. Ashley stated that she turned down a promotion in her other job to help Whitney.

Whitney admits that she’s likely going to “get in trouble” for pulling back the curtain and saying reality TV isn’t real. However, she admits it’s “not easy” to deal with the constant hate she gets.





Buddy Bell speaks up on Whitney’s behalf

Whitney Way Thore may have been portrayed as a bad friend on MBFFL but it clearly didn’t affect her friendships. Her long-time bestie, Buddy Bell, left a comment on Whitney’s post.





He wrote that Whitney is “a wonderful friend.” Furthermore, he suggests that people do something productive with their time instead of sending hateful messages to strangers.

“Whitney is a wonderful friend. We all take care of each other. If Ashley needed anything at all ever… Whitney would certainly come thru. But Ashley (as long as I’ve known her) has been pretty self sufficient. Why don’t you guys go volunteer somewhere in stead of blasting strangers on the internet over something that has nothing to do with you?” – Buddy Bell, Instagram



Even Ashley defended Whitney. It seems the loss of employment didn’t affect their friendship. She left a comment on Whitney’s post reminding everyone that she’s been friends with Whitney for over 20 years and that hasn’t changed.

Is Whitney Way Thore being a bad friend for not telling Ashley about this app sooner?

Catch the next episode of MBFFL to find out what Chase Severino tells Whitney to get her so upset. My Big Fat Fab Life airs Tuesdays on TLC.