Married At First Sight UK Amy Christophers Accuses E4 For Showing Without context during Argument with Josh Christie!

Married At First Sight UK couple Amy Christophers and Josh Christie have had their fair share of ups and downs since the experiment began on their wedding day

Married At First Sight UK’s Amy Christophers has accused the show’s bosses of not ‘showing any context’ in regards to her arguments with Josh Christie.

Amy, who is 34 years old, and Josh (26-year-old) have experienced many ups and downs since the experiment started. Monday’s episode featured a serious conversation on their last date.

In fact, things got so bad at one point that Amy wanted to leave the show and admitted she had a “meltdown”.

Amy spoke exclusively to The Mirror and said that she was devastated when Josh’s Cornwall homestay was canceled due to insufficient camera crew.

The couple was instead forced to stay in London in a rented house and were visited at the end by their friends for a Mexican-themed get-together.

Even though they said that it was a good day, the viewers watching at home saw something very different. Amy snapped at Josh as she was eating a loaf.

“They’re not showing any context and then the bread thing… that was the day I just lost my rag with the whole process and I wanted to leave,” Amy continued.

“Like it wasn’t anything to do with Josh, but just the whole situation of like, ‘we can’t go anywhere without a chaperone-like you’re just never alone and it’s just like a long process,” She continued.

“Also, I was told I was going to Cornwall so I was really excited to see my dog and my friends and family, and then last minute they didn’t have enough camera people, so I was gutted and it was just a build-up of everything for me personally that day, and it was just like my meltdown day,” Amy explained.

“Every one of us in that experiment had a meltdown day, but most people had theirs on a day off or like not on camera, and it just so happened that was the day we had to do that. It was just the worst possible timing.

“Looking back, I wish I could have just kept it in and maintained my cool. But I can’t. I don’t have the ability to hide my emotions. “There were other things that happened behind the scenes that made it look like that,” she said.

“I just feel like I’ve been portrayed in a certain way and I’m really not like that. How you saw me on the final date, laughing and giggling, we’re like two kids. Don’t grow up, it’s a trap. I want to stay young at heart forever.”

Amy did not confirm if Josh and she are still together but she did admit she would like to get married one day.

The pretty brunette is currently enjoying her role as a presenter for Racing TV’s #Raceday, taking new and existing racing fans behind the scenes on social media to bring the stories and buzz of a race day to life.

Asked if she has any regrets about her time on Married At First Sight UK, Amy replied: “Maybe I would have tried to keep my cool a bit more, count to ten before I let my emotions get the better of me.

“But that’s what happens when you’re passionate and you care about things, your emotions do get in the way a bit.”

Live tonight on E4, Married at First Sight UK airs at 9 PM.