Making the Cut Season 2: Where to Watch Online Free?

Making the Cut is back with the second season. The feel-good fashion design competition has already premiered on Amazon Prime Video on the 16th of July 2021. In addition to this, the series will release a couple of brand new episodes every week.

In addition to this, the original co-host of the first season, Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum, have returned for the second season. Klum and Gunn are joined with new judges, namely Winnie Harlow and Jeremy Scott.

Making the Cut Season 2: Plot

In the second season of Making the Cut, ten already established designers come together to compete in the show where one would have become the next-gen massive fashion brand in the world. In addition to this, the winner will receive a grand prize of $1 million and create an exclusive collection for Amazon’s very own fashion line.

The ten designers will go toe to toe in the show in the show in the weekly competition. The second season was filmed amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the heart of LA. Given that the designers will not get the opportunity to travel around the world, the second season would still deliver groundbreaking fashion moments for the fans.

Making the Cut Season 2 Episode List

“Making the Cut” Season 2 will deliver eight new fashion-loaded seasons. The first six episodes of the second 2 are already out. So, when will “Making the Cut” Season 2 Episodes 7 & 8 drop? Check out the episode list and release dates below –

Episode 1 – “Brand Statement”

“Making the Cut” Season 2 has already debuted on Amazon Prime Video, dropping its first installment on July 16, 2021. The first episode introduces us to 10 designers, who are on the show with a two-look collection representation defining their brand statement.

Episode 2 – “Resortwear”

“Making the Cut” Season 2 Episode 2 arrived on July 16. The second episodes include the second assignment where they have to design a two-look resort wear collection, which will be featured in a fashion show organized on a floating runway.

Episode 3 – “Modern Wedding”

The third installment premiered on July 23, 2021. It was another exciting episode, where the contestants were divided into pairs and were assigned to design a three-look wedding collection.

Episode 4 – “Face-off”

As the title suggests two designers will have an extraordinary faceoff as they are assigned to create the best designers with the help of their fellow competitors. Episode 4 dropped on July 23, 2021.

Episode 5 – “Avant-Garde”

In the fifth episode, the participants get the exclusive opportunity to work with a famous American brand, Levi’s. They get the chance to create two-look denim, where one-look will be Avant-Garde denim. “Making the Cut” Season 2 Episode 5 premiered on July 30, 2021.

Episode 6 – “Video Campaign”

In this episode, all the designers must create some out-of-the-box two-look collection to depict their brand’s journey for an exclusive marketing video campaign. With all the designers delivering insane experience and skills, it’s one of the toughest calls for the judges. Episode six arrived on July 30, 2021.

Episode 7 – “Concept Stores”

The seventh stage of the show will be released on August 6, 2021. The final prize of $1 million is just knocking at the door of the last three contestants. However, before grabbing the prize money, they need to create 8 insane new looks collections, which will showcase their brand in the concept stores.

Episode 8 – “Finale”

The last episode of “Making the Cut” Season 2 is officially out and we have our winner for Season 2. It was a really tough competition between the top three contestants of the Season. All the participants, i.e., two Andreas and Gary delivered their best designing the final collection. They garnered the praises of the judges. However, Gary and Andrea S. also got some critiques.

After the questioning session of the judges, Heidi Klum was left with the job to announce the winner who will grab the $1 Million, a chance to sell two collections on Amazon, and an incredible Amazon Fashion mentorship. So, finally, after a lot of suspense, Andrea P. was announced as the winner. While Gary got the second spot and Andrea S. got the third position in “Making the Cut Season 2”. With the second season wrapping up the fans are excited for the third edition of the show.

Making the Cut Season 2: Trailer

Amazon Prime Video has already released a trailer for Making the Cut Season 2. If you want to watch the trailer before committing to watching the show, then play the video below!

Making the Cut Season 2: Where to Watch Online for free?

The show is currently available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime Video. If you already have subscribed to Amazon Prime Video, then you can tune into it right now. However, if you want to watch the video for free, Amazon Prime Video provides a 30-day trial to new users.

You have to be a new user to avail of the 30-day trial on Amazon Prime. In addition to this, the streaming service will deduct Rs. 2 from your bank account. If you’re fine to provide an Rs. 999 yearly subscription for Amazon Prime, then you wouldn’t have to cancel the subscription. However, if you only wish to watch Making the Cut Season 2, cancel the subscription on or before the 30th day.