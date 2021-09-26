Maci Bookout Takes a Big Step Amid Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder from the Gas Station Shooting

If you followed along with Maci Bookout’s story on the previous season of Teen Mom OG, you would know that the star has been dealing with lingering effects after witnessing a deadly shooting at a gas station in Tennessee. Bookout spoke out about her experiences since the terrifying incident on Tuesday night. Although she admitted to still having PTSD symptoms, Bookout expressed a desire to make a big change in her life and heal from the trauma.

Bookout began the episode by talking about how she was feeling with her mother. She said that she still has nightmares three to four times per week due to the shooting. The mother-of-three said that certain sounds and emotions (such as the tiled floor) trigger her memories of the incident. Bookout has not been able to go to a gas station in the time since the shooting, as it can trigger her. Taylor McKinney is her husband and has been filling her car with gas. She sought help from a therapist because she is still dealing with the effects of the shooting.

Bookout spoke to her therapist over video. She stated that she was pondering when she should return to the gas station. The therapist advised her to not push herself to go to the gas station if she isn’t comfortable. The professional said that she should only go if she wants to, not if she feels as though she needs to. Bookout shared the advice she received from her therapist with her husband later in the episode. McKinney and Bookout did go to a different gas station, although she didn’t feel like going there that day.

The Teen Mom star said that she wanted to take control of the situation, which is why she felt as though she wanted to go to a gas station. McKinney supported Bookout as she drove the car to a nearby station every step of the journey. Bookout appeared to be visibly upset upon reaching the gas station. The episode was over before viewers could see Bookout get out of her car and fill it up. The reality star has had a rough time and viewers will be able to follow the story as it unfolds.