Little People Big World LPBW Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Start a New Life in 600k Homes In Oregon!

Amy Roloff (and Chris Marek) are now ready for their marital life. Chris wasn’t ready to live in the same place as Amy during their long engagement. How is he adjusting to living in Amy Roloff’s 600k home?

Chris Marek didn’t want to live with the LPBW Star fr this reason

Chris Marek first asked Amy Roloff if she would marry him in 2019. The wedding was postponed until 2021 after she agreed to marry him. Most couples live together before marrying, but Chris didn’t feel comfortable moving into Amy’s home for a while. What was the issue?

As LPBWFans know that Amy Roloff is quite a packrat, as they have seen on the TV show. Some fans wonder if Roloff might be more suited to another role. Hoarders. Due to the clutter and disorganization, Amy Roloff’s mega home didn’t have room for her fiance.

Amy finally made space, and Chris Marek moved into the apartment.

Amy and Chris are married at Roloff Farms.

In late August 2021, Chris and Amy finally said, “I do. Coronavirus pandemic caused the long delay. Amy was unable to find a venue once they started to open up. Matt Roloff, her ex-husband, suggested that the wedding be held at the Roloff Farms. Amy agreed to the proposal after some reflection.

Many people thought that Matt’s new structure was built on the farm to host the wedding. But it turned out that the ceremony was held in an older barn. Matt built the new structure as a garage. The wedding was attended by all of the Roloff grandchildren and children. Even Amy’s elderly father made the trip from Michigan.

View the Celebratory Images from Amy Roloff’s Weekend Wedding to Chris Marek https://t.co/tOq8Mdzpqc — People (@people) August 31, 2021

Matt and Caryn Chandler, his girlfriend, skipped the ceremony. Amy was able to enjoy her day.

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek begin their lives together in 600k homes

Matt Roloff is now Roloff Farms’ sole owner. Amy sold her shares to him and purchased a house in Hillsboro, Oregon in 2018. However, it wasn’t until late 2020 that her fiance Chris sold his bachelor pad and moved in.

The Sun Photos and detailed information were shared about the stunning home. The outlet says that the 3,767-foot home has four bedrooms, four baths, and is approximately 3700 feet in length. There is also a formal dining area.

Amy Roloff’s favorite space is her huge kitchen, which has double ovens and a large pantry. Amy loves to cook, as her followers will know. She shares many cooking videos on social media. Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen Website.

The home, which costs 589k, also features an outdoor entertaining space with a covered porch and a waterfall.

What do you think about Amy Roloff’s 600k home? Are you positive that Chris and Amy have started their married life on the right track? Comment below to share your thoughts.