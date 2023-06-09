Little-known secret location in Las Vegas looks like it’s from outer space & that aliens created it themselves

Unique spot in US desert appears to have been deposited by space aliens.

Seven Magic Mountains, located in Las Vegas Nevada, is a collection of colorful, 30-35 foot high boulder towers.

The location of Seven Magic Mountains is 'physically and symbolically mid-way between the natural and the artificial,' according to the artist who created it

The artist says the boulder towers are 'a creative expression of human presence in the desert'

Seven Magic Mountains is about a 30-minute trip from the Las Vegas Strip and can be visited in an easy day trip

This is a desert area about 10 miles south of Las Vegas.

These towers, which are made up of large colored boulders and stand perfectly balanced in their place, are truly mesmerizing.

Nevada Art Museum and the Art Production Fund produced the land art, which was designed by Swiss-born artist Ugo Rondinone.

Rondinone says that the Seven Magic Mountains are located in a place which is both physically and symbolically midway between nature and man-made. Description.

The desert is located between two large cities.

“The natural is expressed by the mountain ranges, desert, and Jean Dry Lake backdrop, and the artificial is expressed by the highway and the constant flow of traffic between Los Angeles and Las Vegas,” the description said.

“A creative expression of human presence in the desert.

“Seven Magic Mountains punctuates the Mojave with a poetic burst of form and color.”

The colorful boulder towers also represent the “magic of Nevada’s mighty Mojave,” Rondinone explained, You can find out more about it here. Travel Nevada.

Rondinone says Nevada was an inspirational place and that he wanted to create a work that reflected the magic of the Mojave Desert.

Since its opening in May 2016, the exhibition has been a popular travel destination.

Most people travel for the creative photography opportunities.

Seven Magic Mountains is open to the public and free of charge.

For those looking for a new experience in Las Vegas, visiting the land art exhibit is an excellent idea.

It’s located about 30 minutes from The Strip and can be an easy day trip adventure.

The natural is expressed through the land art by the mountain ranges, desert, and Jean Dry Lake backdrop, the artist said

The artificial is expressed by the highway and the constant flow of traffic between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, per the artist

The exhibition first opened in May 2016 and has become a major travel destination since

