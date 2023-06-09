Black Clover Sword of the Wizard King Release Date & Exciting Details: Where To Watch Online?

Black Clover fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of the first-ever movie in the series, titled “Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King.” Following the success of the anime since its debut in 2017, this movie promises to deliver a brand-new story and captivating visuals. Created and illustrated by Yuki Tabata, the popular manga series has gained a dedicated fan base with its compelling narrative, strong characters, and epic battles. Let’s delve into the details of the movie, including the release date, plot, cast, and distribution.

Black Clover Sword of the Wizard King Release Date

Originally scheduled for release on March 16th, 2023, “Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King” faced a delay due to the COVID situation. However, fans need not wait much longer, as the new release date has been set for June 16th, 2023.

Where To Watch Black Clover Sword of the Wizard King?

The movie will have a unique distribution strategy, opting for a worldwide debut exclusively on the streaming platform Netflix. This decision has sparked interest among fans, especially considering the absence of the anime series on Netflix.

Plot: While the movie will diverge from the main manga story, Yuki Tabata, the writer of the manga, is closely involved as the chief supervisor and original character designer. “Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King” will introduce a fresh storyline, featuring Asta’s quest to become the Wizard King and his encounters with both new and familiar adversaries. Notably, Asta and his rival Yuno will face off against their greatest foes yet—the resurrected former Wizard King, Conrad Leto, who seeks to dominate the Clover Kingdom. Conrad plans to employ the power of the Imperial Sword, an incredibly potent artifact in the Black Clover universe, to revive other former Wizard Kings.

Black Clover Sword of the Wizard King Cast

The voice actors from the Black Clover anime series will reprise their roles in the movie, ensuring continuity and familiarity for the fans. The cast includes:

Gakuto Kajiwara as Asta

Kana Yūki as Noelle Silva

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Yuno Grinberryall

Junichi Suwabe as Yami Sukehiro

Miyuki Sawashiro as Princia Funnybunny

Hōchū Ōtsuka as Edward Avalaché

Marie Iitoyo as Millie Maxwell

Toshihiko Seki as Conrad Leto

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Julius Novachrono

Fumiya Takahashi as Jester Galandros

It is worth noting that the information regarding the cast is based on available reports, as IMDB has not yet confirmed the lineup. Nevertheless, these voice actors are highly sought after in the anime industry, lending their talents to various popular series.

Black Clover Sword of the Wizard King Trailer

The release of two trailers for “Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King” generated significant excitement among fans. The first trailer, unveiled in October 2022, showcased the movie’s intense action sequences and introduced the formidable villain, Conrad Leto, along with Asta and his companions from the Black Bull squad engaging in fierce battles. The second trailer showcased a showdown between the current Wizard King and Conrad Leto, highlighting the relentless determination of Asta and his friends to surpass their limits and protect the kingdom. Studio Pierrot’s animation and the dynamic theme song have been widely praised, adding to the anticipation surrounding the movie.

Conclusion

With the release of “Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King” just around the corner, fans of the series have much to look forward to. Despite deviating from the manga’s main storyline, this movie promises an exciting and original narrative, crafted with the involvement of Yuki Tabata. The decision to premiere exclusively on Netflix has piqued curiosity, considering the absence of the anime series on the platform. As June 16th, 2023 approaches, fans worldwide eagerly await the opportunity to witness the thrilling battles, compelling character development, and themes of friendship and determination that have made Black Clover a beloved franchise.