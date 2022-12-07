Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” goes viral due to Wednesday, despite the song not being part of the series

Lady Gaga’s song from 2011 Bloody Mary Netflix’s Netflix Series has helped make the series a hit. WednesdayThis is despite the fact that the song was not featured on the actual show.

It is the eighth track on the legendary musician’s album. This is how you were born This album was originally released 11 years ago. No. 1 on the Shazam Top 200 international charts As well as being a TikTok trend.

Wednesday’s dance number, choreographed by Ortega herself and inspired by the 1980s goth moves, has been an iconic part of the show. Goo Goo Mug By The Cramps.

Sign up Subscribe to the Indy100 Weekly Newsletter

Viewers have recreated the TikTok dance – with some wearing the famous braids and expressionless expressions. trend.

@heyitsbessma From now until #wednesday, this is the way i’m going to dance at any party #wednesdayaddams

With the hashtag “#choruslyrics”, this has led to a revival in popularity of the song.With my hands, I will dance and dance.Over 44.6 million views have been received, and the sound has been used to create over 1.2m videos.

Gaga took to Twitter to address the official Wednesday Addam account that provided the fictional character’s information. “approval” This is Bloody Mary.

“Slay Wednesday! You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here)” The singer tweets.

Lady Gaga likes Wednesday because she was a big fan when the fictional character appeared on the show. “Haus of Gaga” Twitter/LadyGaga

Perhaps Bloody Mary In Wednesday What season is the second?

A different example of an older song enjoying a revival in popularity is Kate Bush’s 1985 hit. Running up the hill It soared to the top of the charts in many countries, when it was the soundtrack for a crucial scene in Season Four. Stranger Things

Participate in the news democracy. To help improve this article’s ranking, click the icon above the page.