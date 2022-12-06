Lady Gaga gets 21 years in prison for the man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker

The case has received an update regarding the shooting Lady GagaThe dog walker.

James Howard Jackson On Dec. 5, he pleaded not guilty to one count for attempted murder and was sentenced at 21 years imprisonment. Associated PressAccording to officials, According to this news source, Jackson acknowledged to inflicting severe bodily injury to his dog walker. Ryan Fischer, who survived a shooting that occurred during a dognapping incident in February 2021.

“The plea agreement holds Mr. Jackson accountable for perpetrating a cold-hearted, violent act,” According to the AP: “and provides justice for our victim.”

The news comes eight months after Jackson was accidentally released from prison, with the Sheriff’s Department telling the AP this was “due to a clerical error.” In August, he was captured.

The L.A. District Attorney’s Office was established in April 2021. Annouced that Jackson was among the five people charged for their alleged roles in the shooting of Fischer that February. The office said Fischer had been walking three French bulldogs owned by Lady Gaga when he was approached by Jackson, Jaylin White Keyshawn And Lafayette Shon Whaley.