Kylie Jenner’s New Swimsuits Are Not Impressive

Kylie Jenner just debuted her first high-end swimwear line. While she was very hyped for the new swimwear to come out, it’s not getting stellar reviews. Kylie Jenner may have created a low-quality product with a high price.

Kylie Jenner gets bashed over quality

Kylie Jenner hyped up her newest swimwear line. Although the suits were tiny and slinky, Kylie assured her customers that they were great. Kylie rolled around the floor in her Kylie Swim swimsuit. The suits were sold for $80 at a massive launch that Kylie hyped on social media.

These suits are now reaching people, and some are not impressed. Tiktok was contacted by one user to demonstrate how unfitting the $80 swimsuits were. These swimsuits are not only too small for covering anything, but also very visible.

Anyone who has gone swimming knows that a see-through swimsuit is a huge no. This shouldn’t ever be an issue with a swimsuit this expensive. A Tiktoker examines the plight of this launch stating “I think the cut of it is very unique and cool but if I move an inch, you are going to see everything.” She further stated that the fabric was see-through.

People in the comments back the creator up. These swimsuits are bad – it’s not just the opinion of another Kylie Jenner hater. “I got one and immediately asked to return, it’s so cheap,” one customer writes on the Tiktok. Another person said “It seems so cheap!! She’s a billionaire & everything she sells is SO cheap!”

“She made them strictly for bbl people who only go to the beach and wear swimsuits to take pictures,” One viewer claims. “Because she doesn’t care about the product or the consumer. All she cares about is the money,” and the comments went on and on. Overall, Kylie did not kill it with this one. Kylie Baby is also her latest brand. It will be interesting for us to see how it does. Maybe she’s trying to be too big.