Kris Jenner Son Rob Kardashian Look For A Job As She’ll Cut Off His Allowance!

It is Kris Jenner at her wit’s end with freeloading son Rob Kardashian What is the answer? One tabloid reports that Jenner has given her son an ultimatum. Either he gets a job, or his regular allowance will be cut. Let’s investigate this story further.

Rob Kardashian May Lose His Allowance

According to the National Enquirer, Kris Jenner is ordering Rob Kardashian to get a job because she’s sick of all the freeloading he does daily. A source close by the family claims that Rob Kardashian has been fired from his job, despite being a good man. “Kris loves him dearly,” Kardashian’s laziness has gotten out of control. Jenner wants Kardashian’s son to be able to work for his own money. “a paid 9-to-5 job, or he’ll have his Amex cards canceled.”

Apparently, Kardashian’s laziness and freeloading are primary sources for his struggles with weight loss, the insider leaks. “Rob’s refused multiple attempts to go to a fat farm,” According to the source, Kardashian would rather spend her money on expensive cars than sit idle. The source states that Kardashian’s behavior has “gotten way past the point of embarrassing, the way he slobs around while holding his hand out.”

He claims he has a job

According to the story’s insider, Rob Kardashian isn’t going to let his mom cut him off. In fact, Kardashian wants to prove to his family that he’s capable of being successful and that he is, in fact, working hard. What’s Rob Kardashian’s big project? Source says that Kardashian is “working full-time on his hot sauce brand, Grandeza,” Also available: “his Halfway Dead clothing brands and his sock line.”

With all the projects he’s got cooking, Kardashian feels like his mom should get off his back. Despite his efforts, however, it seems like Jenner doesn’t recognize the commitments he’s made. “He’s upset no one is recognizing all the effort he’s putting in,” This is the source. Kardashian is, however, “determined to prove them all wrong.”

Is Kris Jenner Cutting Rob Kardashian Off?

The National EnquirerIt’s an attempt to make it appear like Kris Jenner and Rob Kardashian are fighting over his work ethic, but we’re not buying into this narrative. For example, according to Kardashian’s Instagram, his new hot sauce line does appear to be doing quite well, landing a deal with 7-Eleven.

Jenner might also force one of her children to go to a typical school. “9 to 5 job” Given their celebrity status, it seems a bit unrealistic. None of her other children have been forced to take up retail jobs when they hit career downturns, and we’re more than confident that we won’t see Rob Kardashian clocking in at a minimum wage job anytime soon.

Rob Kardashian and the Tabloids

We’re used to investigating stories on the rare occasion that Rob Kardashian pops up in headlines. In 2017, the Get in touch‘s online outlet, RadarOnline, claimed that the Kardashians had hired a private investigator to catch Rob’Blac Chyna, his then-fiancee, was caught cheating. This story was false and based solely on a “credible source.” “insider,” The outlet said that he had. The same outlet also reported that he’d threatened to file a restraining order on his family after an intervention. Again, The story was clearly exaggerated. The tabloid chose to write a story about his mother, without any public relapses or recent conflicts with his ex.