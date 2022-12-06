Kirstie alley’s official cause of death is now clear

Fans learned that Kirstie alley had died just one day earlier. The actor’s rep told People Alley was more likely to have died of colon cancer. According to Mount Sinai Medical Center colon cancer is the second most deadly cause of cancer deaths in the United States — meaning it’s pretty prominent. Like pancreatic cancer which claimed the lives of “Jeopardy!” Alex Trebek is the host. Doctors, patients and patients don’t usually discover colon cancer until it has spread or reached the advanced stages. Many in the medical profession call it “the” “silent killer.”

Many famous friends of Alley have come out of hiding since hearing the sad news about her passing. John Travolta is one of their BFFs. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” He wrote it in Touching post. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.” Travolta shared a throwback picture of Alley in her post, as well as another image of them smiling together. Tim Allen was the star in Alley’s film. “For Richer or Poorer” In 1997, he also paid tribute on his friend. Twitter. “A sweet soul pass on in Kristie Alley. Sad, sad news. Prayers for all her family,” This was the script that the actor wrote.

Alley was quiet online before her passing, but she did not post any updates to social media. her last post (Before her funeral announcement), coming September 21 to promote “The Masked Singer.” You can rest in peace.