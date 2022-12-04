Keke Palmer is Pregnant and Reveals That She Is Expecting a Baby On SNL

This woman deserves congratulations.



Why? Because Keke Palmer She is currently pregnant with her first child. The news was shared by the actress while she hosted Saturday Night Live December 3. Keke’s opening monologue addressed the speculation she was pregnant, and then opened her jacket to show her baby bump.

Keke continued to say that she was proud of her accomplishments. “so excited” to be a mother and that it was the best thing for them. “biggest blessing.”



The 29-year old opened up to the media about her new chapter and her plans for the future.



Additionally, “pouring into myself more and saying no a lot more,” The Nope Actress reflects on last year of telling Glam, “My 28th year has been highly insightful and empowering for me to step into my autonomy in an even crazier way than I ever have. I feel like when God gives you gifts, you want to make sure you do what you need to do with them. Do what you’re meant to do.”

What is her plan for the future? “A big part of that is taking responsibility over myself and protecting and loving myself,” Sie said. “Stepping into that higher-self persona and observing me.”