Katie Price rushed to hospital after dramatic crash

Katie Price has been rushed to hospital after a dramatic ‘drug and drink-drive’ crash that could leave her facing jail, Central Recorder can reveal. According to sources, the star is banned from driving and is currently in hospital.

Police at the scene arrested the 43-year-old reality star for alleged drink-driving and she may now face jail time if charged and found guilty. The reality star was already under a driving ban. She wasn’t due to receive her license back until October 2013. According to a source, “Katie rolled her vehicle and was in an unsafe condition when police arrived.” “She’s in hospital now and everyone is desperately worried about her and why she was driving.”

A spokeswoman for Sussex Police stated that officers responded to reports about a single-vehicle accident on the B2135 near Partridge Green on Tuesday, September 28, at 6.20 AM. “A 43-year old woman was arrested for driving under the legal limit of alcohol and drugs and taken to hospital for further examination. “The road was blocked temporarily while recovery of the vehicle was arranged.”

Paramedics confirmed they were called to the early morning crash and took one person to hospital. South East Ambulance Service spokeswoman said, “I can confirm that we were called at around 6.30 AM to reports of a RTC on the B2135 at Partridge Green. One ambulance crew attended the scene and one person was assessed and treated before being taken to hospital.”

She spoke hours earlier about how she struggled to visit her son Harvey and that she couldn’t drive. Speaking on GMB she explained: “Obviously I don’t get my licence back until December, so I can’t just whizz in the car down there and it’s not close.”

Katie expected to get her driving licence back in April, but was banned for a further six months following an admin bungle. After withholding the identity and driving license number of the pink Range Rover driver in a collision, the mother of five was disqualified for 18 months.

When she rang the DVLA to arrange her new licence earlier this year she was told to serve another six months due to totting up another offence for speeding. It is believed that Katie was sent the forms she needed after her conviction. According to the Sentencing Council the maximum sentence for drink driving is six months in jail with an unlimited fine.

Katie, a mother-of-five, has been stopped from driving six times over the past ten years. In 2010, Katie, a Loose Women panellist, was first disqualified from driving after she drove 83mph within a 70mph zone in West Sussex. The former I’m A Celeb star was disqualified for 12 months after failing to pay two speeding tickets.