Kate Middleton Have Stunned the Crowed in Gold Sequin Gown at James Bond Premiere

On Tuesday, the world premiere of the latest installment in the James Bond film franchise, “No Time to Die,” was held in London, and it turned out to be an occasion to remember.

Prince Charles and Camilla, his wife, were there along with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The event’s special guests of honor were the royals, who looked great in their elegant outfits.

Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge, on May 25, 2021, during a visit to the European Marine Energy Centre. However, it was Kate who stole the show.

However, it was Kate who stole the show. It was hard for people to guess that it was Kate, the Duchess Of Cambridge. She dazzled in one of her most glamourous dresses to date and made her seem like a Bond girl.

Kate looked every inch a star as she stunned in a gold, beaded gown designed by Jenny Packham. A built-in cape adorned the dress, which she touched as she walked.

Kate wore O’Nita’s gold earrings, which are based in London. Her look was completed with stilettos, which she looked beautiful and glamorous in.

Kate was so captivating that everyone forgot that she was there with her husband and father-in-law. While Prince William and his father wore suits, Camilla looked stunning in a light blue gown with a delicate beaded overlay.

The royals joined “No Time to Die” actor Daniel Craig, marking his last appearance in the famous movie franchise. After starring in the 25th James Bond movie, he leaves.

Craig was shocked by Kate’s glamourous look and told Kate.

Other celebrities that graced the event, held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, including Craig’s costars, Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, and Léa Seydoux.

The film’s screenwriters were also present for Robert Wade, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Neal Purvis, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Billie Eilish, Finneas E’Connell, who performed their theme song, was also there.

The “No Time to Die” premiere should have been held before but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The premiere was a fitting tribute to the health workers who helped control the spread of the virus.

Many healthcare workers and military personnel were invited to attend the premiere to show their gratitude for contributing to the UK’s response to the pandemic.

A video was shared by the official Instagram account for the Duke and Duchess, showing moments from the premiere. The clip captured the moment that the royal couple arrived at the premiere. After they walked the red carpet, they entered the venue.

Kate and William were heard exchanging pleasantries inside the venue. Part of the clip featured the Duchess and Craig chatting. She wore a maroon jacket with a black shirt and pants, as well as a maroon suit.

Craig was unsurprisingly blown away by Kate’s glamorous look and told her that she “looked jolly lovely.” In the caption to the post, the Duke and Duchess wrote:

“No Time to Die. World premiere. Well done to everyone involved 👏.”

Kate and William also posted a picture from the premiere on their official Twitter page. The picture showed them on the red carpet with Prince Charles (@JJB20201) on September 29, 2021

In their tweet, the couple expressed delight to have James Bond back on the big screens. They said “No Time to Die” showcases the inspirational work of actors, musicians, directors, cinematographers, and everyone involved in making it a special movie.

Fashion Bomb Daily shared photos from the premiere. The first photo showed William and Kate smiling as they walked down the red carpet. The second shot showed Kate’s smile as she smiled closer. The post’s caption read:

“#KateMiddleton wore #JennyPackham to the #NoTimeToDie premiere in London. Hot! Or Hmm…?”

Many fans were delighted with Kate’s impressive look at the premiere, and they took turns sharing their thoughts about her dress and appearance.

One fan said Kate looked like a Greek goddess and was absolutely stunning, while another fan said that it was undoubtedly the most stunning dress the duchess had worn to date.

A third person said Kate looked absolutely stunning in her outfit and added that they felt it would become iconic. A fan also said Kate looked beautiful.

Another tweep shared a picture of Kate and William and said they depicted how a royal couple looks. A fan described the couple as a class act.

Meanwhile, one fan likened Kate to legendary American actress Grace Kelly. Another fan described Kate as iconic and stunning.

One fan shared similar sentiments and said Kate could be the next Bond girl. Another person described her gown as the most stunning they had ever seen. A tweep also wrote, “Kate is absolutely unreal 😍😍😍😍😍.”

With her stunning outfit and glamorous look, Kate showed she has clearly missed dressing up, and her husband, William, must have been very proud of her on the night.

The beautiful couple married ten years ago but had a long journey before doing so. They met at St. Andrews University in Scotland in their first year.

They quickly developed a friendship, which eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship. William stated that he knew something was wrong with Kate from the first time he saw her.

Even though they didn’t immediately feel drawn to each other, their second semester saw sparks fly between them. Eventually, their friendship blossomed into a romance.

In the couple’s engagement interview in 2010, William narrated the history of their relationship, revealing they were friends for over a year before it blossomed from then on.

He said they had more time together, shared laughs, had lots of fun, and discovered they shared common interests.

During the interview, Kate also spoke about their break and admitted she was not happy about it. She said that she was stronger for having broken up with them, despite her disappointment.

They reconciled their differences and were reunited. William proposed in 2010 to Kate. In their engagement interview, he opened up about how he went about the proposal. He said:

“We had a little private time away together with some friends, and I just decided that it was the right time, really.”

William said they had been talking about marriage for a while, so it was not a massively big surprise. He invited her to Kenya to marry him.

William and Kate, ten years later, have three wonderful children. Their fans still gush over them when they make public appearances. Last Friday, the Duchess honored a group of young tennis superstars, including Alfie and Gordon Reid, as well as Joe Salisbury.

Also among the young tennis stars was 18-year-old Emma Raducanu, who made history when she won the 2021 US Open after entering via the qualifying rounds.

Kate chatted with Raducanu at the National Tennis Center in Southwest London before pairing up for a quick doubles game. The game was a great success, and the pair were seen enjoying the sun and laughing together.

Kate has earned many admirers over the years for her outstanding actions. Her latest glamorous appearance on the red carpet shows that she is continuing to do so. Bravo, Duchess!