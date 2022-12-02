Kanye ‘Ye’ West Praises Hitler on Infowars

Kanye “Ye” West amplified his antisemitic message during an unmasking Thursday morning appearance at Infowars.

Jones tried to persuade Ye to tell him he wasn’t By opening with, a Nazi “You’re not Hitler. You’re not a Nazi. You don’t deserve to be called that and demonized.”

Instead, the rapper went all Nazi and said, “I see good things about Hitler,” adding, “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

He spoke over a 1999 scene in the film. “American History X” in which Edward Norton’s swastika-tattooed neo-Nazi stomps a black man to death.

Ye appeared to say that Hitler was his. “invented highways” And “the very microphone I use as a musician,” adding, “You can’t say out loud that this person ever did any good and I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications.”

Elon Musk recently reinstated the rapper’s Twitter account, which, like his Instagram account, was previously suspended for his continued antisemitic rants.

Ye declared last week that his candidacy for the presidency in 2024 is on. He also revealed, at a Thanksgiving dinner with Donald Trump and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, that he’d asked Trump to be his running mate.