Josh Duggar And Anna Duggar Celebrate Anniversary! Here’s Where She Posted About It?

On Sunday, September 26, Josh and Anna Duggar celebrated 13 years as husband and wife. The former TLC stars would typically hop online to post about this special day, but Anna has been quiet on social media since her husband’s arrest. Did she make it to this event?

Many of the Duggar relatives have stopped using social media since Josh was detained. Although many family members have started posting regular content, Anna is still not connected to the internet. She hasn’t even been pictured in any of her relatives’ photos since Josh’s arrest. Fans were curious if she would upload online because it is an anniversary, which is much more important than an everyday photo.

Did Anna Duggar break her social media silence for her anniversary with Josh?

Anna’s last Instagram post was shared just days before her husband’s arrest. Since then, she hasn’t popped up on social media. And she didn’t end up breaking her social media silence for her anniversary. She has not posted any new stories or posts to her page.

It’s unclear if the pair did anything for their anniversary this year. Anna is allowed to visit Josh where he’s staying with his court-appointed legal guardians. Some speculate that Anna might have just given birth to their seventh baby or that she will shortly. So, we don’t really know what’s going on with Josh, Anna, and the rest of the family.

Jim Bob and Michelle shared their thoughts on the anniversary.

Often, Jim Bob and Michelle will share posts for their children’s and grandchildren’s birthdays, anniversaries, and more. But as of Monday afternoon, the Duggar parents still haven’t posted about their eldest son’s wedding anniversary.

Since Josh’s arrest, sources have come out and said that Jim Bob and Michelle are still supporting their son, despite his child pornography charges. Many fans are wondering what will happen to Josh’s trial in November, and whether Jim Bob or Michelle will stand by him. A source claims that Jim Bob wants to get rid of this scandal. So, it certainly doesn’t sound like Josh is on bad terms with his parents.

It’s possible that Jim Bob and Michelle didn’t post online because they knew a post about Josh would get lots of negative attention.

So, are you surprised to see that Anna didn’t break her social media silence for her anniversary? Did you think that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar might post for Josh and Anna Duggar’s anniversary? We’d love to hear from you in the comments section.