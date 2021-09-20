Jose Mourinho asks England Gareth Southgate to See Tammy Abraham For The Monster He is after fast Roma start!

ROMA boss Jose Mourinho says he’s creating a monster out Tammy Abraham for Gareth Southgate to use for England.

The 58-year old believes that Southgate’s eyesight is not good enough to see Abraham’s potential.

The Portuguese coach even claimed that the 23-year-old, of Nigerian heritage, should switch countries if Southgate doesn’t call him up to the England squad as he deserves more international caps under his belt.

Mourinho said that he was trying to make Gareth Southgate a monster in Serie A, speaking before Roma’s 3-2 defeat against Hellas Verona.

“Unless he doesn’t have proper eyes and still not call him up with the England national team, then I would suggest for Tammy to switch countries.”

“He deserves more caps under his name.”

Mourinho’s impassioned plea to Southgate to pick Abraham comes after his electric start for Roma since joining from Chelsea for £34million this summer.

In just six appearances in all competitions, Abraham’s already scored and set up two goals for the Italian side.

His Roma debut was his first assist, and he received a standing ovation by the fans.

There have been many echoes about Abraham moving to Nigeria because he was being overlooked by Southgate.

The ex-Blues attack has made just six appearances since his 2017 Three Lions debut and only scored once.

Abraham said that he would be interested in playing for the Super Eagles in 2019 despite not having played for England.

When asked about his international future, he said: “We never know. You can never say never … whatever comes first really.”