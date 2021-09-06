Jill Dillard Overwhelmed and Seeking Fans for Help!

Former Counting On star Jill Duggar Dillard isn’t afraid to ask fans for help when she really needs it. Duggar’s daughter Jill Duggar Dillard often posts long, honest messages via social media. It gives fans an inside look into her day. She has a difficult relationship to her parents, Jim Bob Duggar, and Michelle Duggar. She’s shared briefly about boundaries, revealing that her parents aren’t always invited to events. While Jill does keep some things to herself, she doesn’t shy away from real-life posts.

In a new post on social media, Jill talks about how she needs help because she feels overwhelmed. So, what’s going on in Jill’s life, and why is she asking for advice from her social media followers?

Jill Dillard is open to a new chapter.

In a new Instagram post, Jill shared a picture of a laundry basket that was filled with clothes. One of her son’s stuffed animals is on top of the pile. Jill shared a quote in the caption of her post. “to everything there is a season.”

She then revealed, “We are currently in a ‘living out of the laundry basket’ season…which actually kinda happens a lot around here.”

Then she asks her followers to tell her what challenges they face in their own homes. She writes: “What’s your struggle? Dishes? Laundry? Etc. How do you simplify?”Duggar’s daughter offers her fans the chance to share their experiences with her and offer advice.

In the comments section of Jill’s post, fans are commenting on their different tips and tricks to make their lives easier, especially in busier times or with lots of little ones at home. Others are relating to her and reminding her that she’s not alone. There are many other people. “live out of laundry baskets.”

A few people have urged Jill to put her family first and not worry about the laundry or other chores. Fans know that Jill is married to Derick Dillard and has two sons, Israel, and Samuel. Fenna, a rescue dog that was rescued by the family, was also rescued recently.

Jill’s sister, Jessa Seewald, shares a helpful tip too. She writes: “Capsule wardrobe helps cut down on laundry! We do about 10 outfits per person and it works great!”

Do you think Jill Dillard got some great advice from her fans? Do you admire her honesty and openness or do you not? Please leave your feedback in the comments section below.