‘Jeopardy!’ “Jeopardy!”

It’s all in a blink of an eye Jeopardy! of its all time leaderboard has been added. With his more than $700,000 winnings, Cris Pannullo currently has the fifth-most winnings in the regular broadcast’s history. Fans are becoming more familiar with the ex-professional poker player every time they play. Pannullo recently revealed that he has an unexpected favorite movie.

Cris Pannullo Praises Popular 1987 Comedy

He first made his debut on Jeopardy! Pannullo’s winnings have grown, as has his fan base. Pannullo has slowly been known by his fans over the course of several weeks. Jeopardy! stage. So far, we know he’s a former professional poker player from Ocean City, New Jersey. He has a 10-year-old girlfriend and he owns a rabbit called Lentils. A recent episode of Jeopardy!, we also know Pannullo’s favorite movie.

This episode airs on the 30th of November. Jeopardy!The first round of the competition included an a “Movie Title Fun” category. After the show’s first break, Jennings asked Pannullo about his movie tastes. “[My] favorite movie is Spaceballs,” Pannullo admitted. Spaceballs Mel Brooks’ 1987 comedy, “The Classics,” spoofs them all. Star Wars trilogy. Pannullo says he believes otherwise. Spaceballs It surpasses the original’s quality Star Wars movies.

“I have seen it more than all of the actual Star Wars movies combined, and that makes sense because it’s better than all of the actual Star Wars movies combined,” Pannullo smiled and earned a huge laugh from Jennings as well as the crowd.

Ken Jennings joined the fun

Pannullo shows courage in his opinions Star Wars It certainly boasts one of the most loyal and dedicated fan bases in history. Many Gen X comics lovers agree with this statement. Spaceballs It is an absolute classic. So, it’s no surprise that Jennings seems to be a Spaceballs Fan as well.

In response, Jennings riffed off of Pannullo’s lighthearted confession, asking, “So, instead of using ‘The Force’ here on Jeopardy!…” The host started. “Using the Schwartz,” Pannullo confirmed, referencIng the comedy’s spoof of “The Force” in Star Wars—a mystical power that allows Jedi to exert control over their surroundings.

Whether it’s “The Force,” “The Schwartz,” or just his brilliant gameplay, it’s clear Pannullo is doing something right. Pannullo ultimately won the game—his 18th in a row—with an impressive $27,579. Jeopardy!‘s latest Super Champion has yet to finish a game with less than $20,000, firmly securing his place as one of the biggest winners in the show’His history.

