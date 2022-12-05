Jenna Ortega’s Epic Dance Scene in ‘Wednesday’ Is Introducing A Gen X Cult classic To A New Generation

On the Wednesday before thanksgiving, Netflix dropped Tim Burton’s take on America’s creepiest and kookiest family with his series Wednesday. Since then, the show’s star, Jenna Ortega, has been raking in rave reviews for her performance. The internet continues to buzz over a particular dance routine in the show. Many Gen X viewers are familiar with this song.

‘Wednesday’ Revives ‘Goo Goo Muck’ By The Cramps

If The Cramps is a band name you haven’t heard in a while, you’re not alone. However, Tim Burton’s new Netflix series Wednesday has suddenly brought one of the band’s most popular singles back into people’s homes all across the country. The show seems to be on the verge of another. Stranger Things-Kate Bush “Running Up That Hill” Situation: A new generation finds a song Gen X loved for years.

This song is “Goo Goo Muck” By The Cramps. In the show’s fourth episode, Wednesday Addams performs a delightfully odd dance sequence to the tune of the 1981 cult classic song.

Since then, young fans of the series have been sharing clips from the scene like wildfire, meaning it’s been decades since These are just a few Listening to was a popular activity “Goo Goo Muck.” Based on BillboardThe song reached 134,000 streams daily on Spotify, from an average of 2,500 Spotify listens per day to now. Much like Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” there’s a good chance that the song’s 21st-century revival could surpass the popularity of its original run.

‘Goo Goo Muck’ It was first released in 1981

The song was released as the second track of The Cramps’ album Psychedelic Jungle Slowly, the song became a hit in underground music circles. However, while The Cramps made the song popular, they actually didn’t write it themselves. It was instead a cover version of the 1962 song “Goo Goo Muck” Ronnie Cook, Gaylads So, similar to Cyndi Lauper’s cover of Robert Hazard’s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun,” “Goo Goo Muck” This cover has been re-recorded many times over its original recording.

Gen Xers were certainly surprised by the song selection. While it’s tempting to start declaring to anyone who will listen that “I knew ‘Goo Goo Muck’ before it was popular,” You should do both Wednesday And Stranger Things Music transcends generations, as evidenced by the many recordings.

