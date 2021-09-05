Jenna Marbles Update on former YouTube Star!

Twitch star Julien Solomita revealed his engagement to Jenna Marbles in a photo of her hand with her new engagement ring. And that’s pretty much all we’ve seen of Jenna since she left the spotlight more than a year ago.

This is a YouTuber with 20 million subscribers. She even had her own SiriusXM show. She was even an actor. Finalist for the Shorty Awards Creator of the Decade title.

Even now, her fans feel bereft. “Not a day goes by where I don’t miss Jenna Marbles,” One Tweet August 30, 2010.

Another Twitter user follows the same day. Write? “I miss Jenna Marbles SO MUCH.”

Unfortunately, as with so many other content creators, Jenna’s reputation was undone by offensive posts from her past…