Jenna Marbles Update on former YouTube Star!

Twitch star Julien Solomita revealed his engagement to Jenna Marbles in a photo of her hand with her new engagement ring. And that’s pretty much all we’ve seen of Jenna since she left the spotlight more than a year ago.
What happened to Jenna Marbles?
This is a YouTuber with 20 million subscribers. She even had her own SiriusXM show. She was even an actor. Finalist for the Shorty Awards Creator of the Decade title.
Even now, her fans feel bereft. “Not a day goes by where I don’t miss Jenna Marbles,” One Tweet August 30, 2010.
Another Twitter user follows the same day. Write? “I miss Jenna Marbles SO MUCH.”
Unfortunately, as with so many other content creators, Jenna’s reputation was undone by offensive posts from her past…
Jenna Marbles stated last year that YouTube was her final destination. “for now or forever.”
Jenna apologized in a June 2020 video that is now unavailable online. She addressed and apologized for videos she had made in 2011 and 2012. This included one where she used blackface to impersonate Nicki Minaj. CNN reported.
“It was not my intention to do blackface,” She said in her video of apology. “I do want to tell you how unbelievably sorry I am if I ever offended you by posting this video or by doing this impression, and that that was never my intention. It’s not okay. It’s shameful. It’s awful. I wish it wasn’t part of my past.”
She also mentioned a video in which she disparaged women “slept around” The other in which she made a joke on Asian people. She said that the latter clip was funny. “inexcusable” “shouldn’t have existed.”
Jenna also vowed to take an indefinite hiatus from YouTube. “For now, I just can’t exist on this channel … I think I’m just going to move on from this channel for now,” She spoke. “I don’t know how long it’s going to be. I just want to make sure the things I’m putting in the world aren’t hurting anyone … so I need to be done with this channel, for now, or for forever.”
She stated that August was the month she was. “getting help.”
In August 2020, nearly two months after Jenna’s YouTube departure, she and Julien ended their Jenna and Julien Podcast.
“I haven’t been on the internet for a while,” Jenna stated in Their final podcast episode. “I have a million things that I would say, but I just want you to know that I’m getting help, and I’m just being a person right now, so I genuinely appreciate all the support and love and the love that you’ve given to Julien as well.”
Fans are now noticing Jenna’s disappearance from social media sites a year later. “Jenna Marbles deleted her Instagram and Twitter account and I can’t believe she did this during our Virgo season,” One tweet on Aug. 29, “I barely got over her quitting YouTube, and now this?!”
Julien did have some happier news on Twitch in April. “A little while ago, I asked Jenna to marry me, and she said yes,” He said it as seen in the Twitter screen capture. “So, we are engaged.”