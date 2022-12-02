Jake Johnson’s Latest Adventures Since New Girl

After “New Girl” Ended in 2018 and Jake Johnson continued to star in this movie “Tag,” Peter Parker, and gave his voice. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse.” Johnson starred on TV in 2019 and returned to television. “Stumptown” alongside Cobie Smulders. The following year, he expanded his talents, executive producing the animated series “Hoops,” As well as being the voice behind Coach Ben Hopkins.

Johnson could not escape his responsibilities despite landing several important roles. “New Girl” Nick Miller was Nick’s character and was then pigeonholed to play the same silly underachiever. Thrillist. He was however able to move on from the HBO series playing the same character. “Minx.” Johnson informed Thrillist that Johnson was playing the role. “Doug reminds me of my uncles and parts of my dad. These salesmen, who you’re not sure if they’re on the good team or the bad team.” He said, “They have tons of heart and morality, but in the same sense, they’re really shady. And you’re like, ‘I don’t know if I can trust this person.’ Those parts don’t come my way very often.”

Johnson doesn’t mind returning to Nick Miller even though he left the loving Nick Miller. “New Girl” days.