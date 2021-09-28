FANS have been left speculating whether or not City Girls rapper JT, 29, is pregnant. One question is becoming more prominent than others: Is JT pregnant?

Is rapper JT pregnant?

After posting a video of herself looking stunning, City Girls fans noticed an emoji partially covering JT’s lower half and of course, began speculating – Is that a bump? After the video was posted to Instagram, it was shared on many blogs including The Shade Room. Fans filled the comments with questions, well wishes, babies and hearts.

One person brazenly commented: “Girl we know [you’re] pregnant”.

Another boldly declared: “She is hiding her belly.”

The post gained over 2,000 comments and also spilt on to Twitter leading to further debate.

One Twitter user said: “Rihanna pregnant, Kylie pregnant, JT pregnant … I’m pregnant. Dang who is NOT pregnant?!” followed by a load of laughing emojis.

Fans are finding it difficult to believe that she is not with their child. This isn’t the first time JT has been asked the question.

What JT has to say?

It seems JT, who is one-half of City Girls with Yung Miami, has addressed this situation on more than one occasion. After a September 2021 performance, a video featuring JT in a blue figure-hugging suit went viral. Fans asked again: Is JT actually pregnant?

JT finally took to Instagram and clarified her pregnancy. The rapper announced: “It’s getting weird!!!! I told him to put an emoji there because my pants were dirty but I still like the video I shouldn’t even have to constantly tell a bunch of strangers I’m not hiding s***t!!!!

“I’m not pregnant now leave me the hell alone!”

Understandably, the young rapper, who has no kids, has had enough of the assumptions and has made a PSA for fans to stop with their questions and comments.

Who is JT dating?

JT and her on-and-off boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert, 27, also a rapper, are in a public relationship and seem to be very happy together. Seeing as she gifted him a Cadillac Transformer SUV for his 27th birthday, it’s understandable how fans may have assumed they were ready to start a family.

With a net worth of £3million, JT seems to be super content with her lavish lifestyle of buying designer books, shoes and loving on her long-term boyfriend… for now!