Interviews Reveal Why Louis Armstrong Director was ‘Floored.

Louis Armstrong was a titan of American music and one of the most popular entertainers of the 20th century, but his protean talent was at times ignored by those who thought he’d watered down his gifts to pander to a mainstream audience. Sacha Jenkins portrays the entire life of this great artist through a movie that uses a vast collection of Armstrong’s audio recordings.

Which was the first time you were exposed to Louis Armstrong’s work?

Queens is where I was raised. It was named for him, I thought. He was an accomplished musician and sung well. But coming up in the ’80s and being a fan of Public Enemy and coming into my consciousness as a young Black man, Armstrong, based on what I was told about him, just didn’t fit into my consciousness. While I did know the hits, my perception of Armstrong was that he was not interested in it. After Imagine asked me to direct the film, and after I had done the research on Armstrong, I was stunned at who he really was.

Who he was couldn’t have been more opposite of the perception I had of him or what I was told to believe about him. This was an excellent opportunity to tell the story of someone who you may think is one thing but in fact, it’s completely different.

But he wasn’t just one thing — he was a monumental figure who had so many sides to him. It’s possible to make an entire documentary about him.

I’ve heard that one before, but this is the time we got. The opportunity was a great one. You know how it is — you’ve written about music, you were a music journalist at one point, as I was, and one criticism from a critic was, “Oh, there’s not enough musicology in there.” But I felt it was really important to tell the story of the man, because you can’t understand the music if you don’t understand the man. My goal was to make people feel connected to the man, and to provide enough background information about the music so that you can get a basic understanding of his work. But his music is so vast and influential that you’d need several episodes to unpack that, and I couldn’t do that in one episode, one film.

Were you aware that you could have the tapes of his stories, often very brutally candid?

Yes, it was. He wanted people to know about him, so there’s a vast archive of his personal effects and belongings. And when I learned that we would have access to Armstrong himself, to his voice, it doesn’t get any better than that. He’s able to put so many things into context. What about whether he was a soldout? In his own words, he tells it all in the movie. He’s having a very open and honest conversation with a friend, so it’s like, “Oh, because you smile in a particular way, you’re a sellout.” And he’s like, “Get the f— outta here. I’ve never sold out in my life.” Armstrong speaking in such strong English and being human, it is easy to understand what that felt like “All right, sign me up.”

The film includes people talking about him, but it’s almost always audio-only, not video. This was always his plan.

Yeah. When you have Armstrong’s voice, what else do you need? It would be really jarring if you’re listening to Armstrong and then you cut to a talking head. This approach keeps you in Armstrong’s head, in his process, in his life and his, in his world.

Ossie’s story is an exception. Armstrong felt like he was performing only for white people. Ossie then caught Armstrong doing a show when no one was there and saw the pain, anger, and suffering in his eyes. It’s a riveting story, and we watch him tell it.

Obviously, the way he — I don’t wanna say he Performs He is powerful in his expressions of himself. The information on Ossie Davis’ face alone as he talks about Armstrong tells you a lot. This moment encapsulates the main idea of the film, and it puts an end to the speculation about his perception. Ossie captures Armstrong’s true self, Armstrong the man he is.

You would assume that I could somehow get that from him. It’s almost like I tell people that I believe Armstrong is the co-director on his film, because he left behind so many breadcrumbs and so many things that would make for an incredible film. His belongings were left behind for people to study and admire him. I wouldn’t be surprised if he knew that one day, based on all the stuff that he left behind, someone would make a film like this. He deserves at least half the credit.

