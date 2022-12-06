Indiana Authorities Attempt to Identify Victims Of A Serial Killer

Indiana canines have been sent out to search the grounds of an infamous serial killer’s home in hopes to identify more of his victims and bring closure to their families.

In a renewed effort led by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, on Dec. 4, K9’s searched the scene of Fox Hollow Farms, the past residence of Indiana serial killer, Herb Baumeister, said Chief Deputy and Coroner-elect Jeff Jellison in a Facebook Previous post.

“Nearly 26 years ago approximately 10,000 bones and bone fragments were recovered from this property,” said Jellison. “These remains represent people that were tragically killed in one of Indiana’s most horrific serial murders.”

This most recent search with the use of K9’s is an attempt to identify some of the many victims of Baumeister’s crimes, said Jellison.

The dogs are helping investigators identify areas that may have human remains, which they will flag and will then go back and further investigate, according to WTHR.

The coroner’s office is also asking for DNA samples from anyone that may have male relatives that disappeared around the same time that the murders occurred, in an attempt to help with the identification process of the victims, according to the Associated Press.

According to the Indiana State Police, Baumeister was a father, husband and father of three children. WRTV. He would pick up his victims in a gay bar then bring them to his home, where he would murder them and then dispose of their bodies on his farm, reported the news site.

WRTV reported that Baumeister shot himself to death in Canada, July 3, 1995.

According to WTHR, eight victims of at least 25 were identified using 10,000 bone fragments from 1996. According to WTHR, the new farm owner still discovers remains and takes them to Indiana to be part of thousands of other fragments that are still awaiting identification.

“These are missing people. These remains represent people. They represent someone’s family member,” Jellison stated this according to WTHR. “And, if we can recover additional remains, work to identify those remains, and then get some closure for some family members that don’t know what happened to their loved one.”