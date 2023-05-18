In Just A Few Hours, XO Kitty will be releasing Season 1! You can watch it online here

The highly-anticipated spin-off from the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before series, XO Kitty is sure to capture audiences’ hearts with its story of love, self-discovery, and young people. Netflix’s original series of romantic comedy follows Kitty Song Covey. She is the charismatic teenage matchmaker and the younger sister of Lara Jean Covey. Anna Cathcart reprises her role of Kitty in the series, which takes viewers through an exciting journey with Kitty as she navigates love and romance in Seoul, South Korea. Fans of To All the Boys will love XO, Kitty’s talented cast, compelling storyline, and a touch of humor.

XO Kitty 1st Season Release Date and Streaming Service:

Netflix exclusively will stream the first season of XO Kitty starting on Thursday 18th May 2023. Netflix, as one of the most popular streaming services in the world, makes it easy for users to access this much-anticipated series. With a subscription starting from £4.99 a month, audiences can dive into the romantic world of XO, Kitty, and embark on Kitty’s personal journey of love and self-discovery.

XO Kitty: Season 1 Characters and Plot

In XO Kitty, Kitty lives in Seoul to be near her boyfriend Dae. Kitty, a gifted matchmaker who believes that she is an expert on love, thinks so. But she quickly realizes it’s much harder to navigate her own feelings than play cupid. Kitty is devastated to discover that Dae has already found a girlfriend. She feels out of place and alone amongst the other girls in Korea.

Anna Cathcart returns to her role of Kitty Song Covey bringing all her charm and wit into the spotlight. In addition to Cathcart’s role, other cast members include Choi Min-young (Dae-heon) Kim, Giakim as Yuri and Sang Heon Lee (“Min Ho”) as Min Ho. Anthony Keyvan is Q. Peter Thurnwald is Alex. Yunjin Kim plays Jina. Sarayu Blu as Trina. John Corbett portrays Dan Covey. Michael K Lee is Professor Lee. The talented ensemble cast of XO Kitty brings to life the characters, ensuring a relatable and enjoyable viewing experience.

XO Kitty Episode Count for Season 1

The first season of XO Kitty is made up of 10 half-hour episodes. This makes it perfect for binge-watching sessions filled with laughter and romance. The episodes will explore Kitty’s life, her challenges, and her experiences, as she puts herself on the line. Jennifer Arnold, Jeff Chan Pamela Romanowsky, and Katina Medina Mora are a team of talented directors who take turns directing the episodes.

Watch the XO Kitty Trailer Season 1 to see what you can expect:

The trailer of XO Kitty gives a peek into Kitty’s move to Seoul, and her challenges when she discovers that Dae has a girlfriend. Kitty’s determination to take on this journey and make it her own propels her into a self-discovery adventure, complete with surprising twists. The series will deliver an assortment of relatable teenage situations, heartwarming moments, and comedic scenarios.

Conclusion:

Fans can expect XO Kitty to bring a fresh new perspective to the To All the Boys Universe. This season will offer a more in-depth look at Kitty, her character, and the journey she takes to find love and herself. Netflix will allow viewers around the globe to experience XO Kitty’s captivating world. A talented cast and a storyline with a touch of humor will ensure this romantic comedy series wins hearts.