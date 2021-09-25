In iOS 15, here’s how to change your Safari background.

In recent updates, Apple has been rolling out more customizable content for iPhone and Mac users, and the update for iOS 15 is no exception. Apple’s new updates include 100 new emojis to the keyboard. There are new ways to share your screen and even FaceTime Android users can use the new features.

iOS 14 enabled users to customize their home screens by adding widgets. Users can also add custom calendars, images, and other third-party apps to their home screens. iOS 14 allows you to change the icons of your favorite apps.

iOS 15 offers even more customization options. One of these is the ability to change your Safari background. This is how you do it.