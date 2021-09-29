In her New Instagram Post, Kourtney Kardashian Serves Fierce Look and Shows Off Long Legs

Kourtney Kardashian is putting her long legs and slim body on display once again! Instagram is full of new photos, and she looks incredible.

Kourtney Kardashian shows off long legs.

Instagram has been full of photos of Kourtney Kardashian lately, and nothing has changed! She posted another photo for SKIMS, and she looks fantastic. The one-piece she is wearing is tight and fitted. It’s high-cut, so it shows off her hips perfectly.

The tight waist shows Kourtney Kardashian’s tiny tummy, and the lack of sleeves shows off her toned arms. This outfit is perfect for her!

Her hair is down to her waist. It’s messy and pulled to one side. Kourtney Kardashian can pull off messy hair! This is quite a change from her recent, concise hair.

Her nails are darkened with dark green, and she has put on some smokey makeup.

She captions the picture with a simple black heart, followed by a tag for Skims.





The comments are full of love for the smoking hot Keeping up with the Kardashians star.

“dazzling”

“Goddess🔥🔥”

“MOST interesting to look at.”

“I love this ENERGY!”

“Def proved kim saying you’re the least interesting to look at wrong with this ad campaign.”

“She’s starting to be another kim.”

“This is EVERYTHING”

Kourtney Kardashian x Skims pic.twitter.com/pkFzKR512P

— DAILY CELEBZ (@beautifulcelebz) September 28, 2021

Kourtney isn’t the only one posting stunning images

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t the only sister to be posting photos like this on Instagram today. Khloe Kardashian also shared a steamy post.

Khloe Kardashian is, however, completely naked in her video. She’s wearing just a pair of jeans as she rolls across a bed. Her blonde hair is long and splayed around her. Her makeup is perfect for a neutral look.

The One @goodamerican pic.twitter.com/Fcbdm30jUl

— Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 28, 2021

This post was for Good American, Khloe’s brand. Of course, it was supposed to help sell jeans, but everyone was probably only looking at Khloe’s naked chest – not her jeans.

She looks incredible, regardless of her intentions. It appears that the Kardashian sisters are displaying their true talents today.

Are you following Kourtney Kardashian Instagram? We’d love to hear your thoughts about her latest photos. Come back to TV Shows Ace for more news on all of your favorite former Keeping up with the Kardashians stars.