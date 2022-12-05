“I’m just crying because I’m happy”

He was a loving, kind and caring father who loved his daughters. These two were his light and he was able to make new memories each day. They were helped by an organization that organized a memorable night.

Charlie Kwentus faced a terrible battle with cancer that devastated his family. Charlie was diagnosed with cancer and his time spent with loved ones was severely limited. Charlie finally gave up on all attempts to fight the disease.

Charlie wanted to see his girls grow up and was present. He valued quality more than quantity. He didn’t have much left to spend with his family but he tried to make sure that they enjoyed every minute together.

Charlie Kwentus (with his daughters Maren and Zoe).Source: Youtube.com/KSDK News | Source: youtube.com/KSDK News

Big Blessing to the Family

Charlie took his family on three weeks of vacation in the west. They lived every second together. In 2015 they were blessed with a great blessing.

Annie’s Hope provided a way for them to experience a memorable celebration. Charlie and her little girl were treated like royalty, so a great event was organized for their family.

Maren and Zoe’s dad would not be around for their future weddings, but he made a toast with the big days in mind—he gave his daughters some sound relationship advice.

A Family Spends Precious Time together

Maren Kwentus (9 years old) and Zoe Kwentus (13 years old) spent the day having fun with activities such as getting their nails done and choosing beautiful dresses for the evening.

Dressed to the nines, the family was taken in a limousine to a restaurant. When they reached the Westborough Country Club in St. Louis a special room was reserved for them. The family enjoyed a wonderful meal together before they danced with their dad.

Charlie saw one of Charlies little girls’ tears during the father/daughter dance and requested that he not cry. But he assured her it was tears of joy.

It was like a true dream

Charlie advised his children that they should choose special friends. The entire experience was unreal, he admitted. Before claiming he was happy, Additional:

“It’s overwhelming. It’s like, pinch me. I’m in a dream.”

We are grateful for the chance to make memories

The family had the opportunity to make memories that Charlie would have loved, thanks to Annie’s Hope as well as other local organizations. Brooke Hutson Gibson is a manager for Annie’s Hope. :

“We were just so happy that everything worked out so that we could do it now while he can still dance with the girls.”

His dad made sure that his family was aware of how much they loved him. Even though their fate brought them into difficult situations, they still managed to make the most out of every moment together.

Charlie and Courtney Beers became closer to one another, which Courtney, Charlie’s spouse, felt grateful for. It felt like they had created a lasting memory bank.

The Online Response

Netizens were touched by the story of Charlie’s family, and many people prayed to him. They were also applauded by the online community for their support during the difficult times.

“What a wonderful idea. I lost my father to a brain tumor at about this age. To have this opportunity and to record that memory in every way possible would be priceless.” – (Tina LaMar) April 28, 2015.

“Happiness in those sweet faces amongst probably the saddest moments of their lives.” – (Dawn Mitchell Knoll). April 28, 2015.

“What a wonderful story. Bless Annies HOPE for what they do.” – (Donna Kendall Christopher). April 29, 2015

“So many kids don’t have a chance to do these things with a parent because of sudden death. These girls will realize how blessed they are when they are grown.” – (Bree Sims Owens). April 28, 2015.

Kindhearted strangers give families like Charlie the opportunity to create new memories. The season still brought sadness and pain but the generosity of strangers made the situation a bit easier.

Charlie died in April 2017. Charlie was the man in the home and an incredible source of light and love for his family. They still hold onto those precious memories, even in the midst of all their pain. RIP to a wonderful dad.

