Hybe Launches Webtoon Dark Moon:The Grey City’ With &Team

Hybe Corp. is the Korean company behind BTS and will launch a new cartoon series “Dark Moon: The Grey City.” The story is about nine werewolves joining forces to defend one another from a hostile planet.

The concept was created in collaboration with Hybe’s Japanese boy band &Team and will launch as a webtoon (a comic story optimized for mobile access) and a web novel on Wednesday. Distribution is in conjunction with Naver’s Webtoon and Wattpad, the online story company that Naver acquired in May 2021.

You can access the story in 10 languages. New episodes will be added on a weekly basis.

&Team is a nine-member band that consists of K, Nicholas, EJ, Taki, Fuma, Yuma, Jo, Harua and Maki. The first four members were recruited from Mnet and Hybe’s K-pop competition show “I-Land” 2020 Five of the remaining five are from Japan and Korea’s competition shows “&Audition – The Howling.”

New version of the music video “Under the skin” (Extended ver.), of &Team’s debut single was also released on Hybe Labels’ official YouTube channel on Tuesday.

“The story reflects &Team’s message of nine members with diverse characters becoming one team with a motivation to connect various worlds as one. The webtoon and web novel are created based on the ‘artist collaboration’ system which employs artists’ depiction of the fictional characters, further bringing the story to life,” Hybe.

“Dark Moon: The Grey City” This is Hybe’s fifth original story. “7Fates: Chakho” With BTS “Dark Moon: The Blood Altar,” “The Star Seekers” “Crimson Heart.”

Hybe, previously known as Big Hit Entertainment, is a stock market listed group that has grown from a Korean talent agency into a “global entertainment lifestyle platform company that seeks boundless expansion. Last year it acquired Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings which encompasses acts including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.