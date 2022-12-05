How to Avoid the Biggest Mistakes Tourists Make When Visiting London

LONDON is the number one tourist city in the world, but many people make major mistakes every time they visit.

Tourist traps and going to wrong places, as well as not being thorough enough, can make it difficult for visitors to enjoy the English capital. It can also result in a loss of enjoyment.

2 Many tourists end up dining in touristy restaurants instead of eating at authentic, great places. Credit to Alamy

If you’re willing to read up on London before your visit, there are a few tricks you can use that will allow you to enjoy the city without spending too much money.

Fish & Chips

It is impossible to visit London without visiting a good chippy, where you can sample some of the finest dishes in Britain. This is especially true for international visitors.

There are however some restaurants in tourist areas where the prices can be high but the quality of the food is good.

The place is worth a visit. “local” Chippy is a better alternative – somewhere that’s a bit off the beaten tracks. It is a good rule of thumb to make sure that the locals pay for your services if they are willing. Otherwise, find another place.

Tourists make another mistake when they are not at au-fait with the Chippy Tea. They eat the fish and chips and don’t explore the variety of sauces, condiments and side dishes that can enhance their meal.

Along with a variety of other alternatives, saveloys (mushy peas) and scampi are well worth trying.

Rickshaws

Tourists visiting London for the first-time often use the rickshails in central London.

Bicycle-driven carts are often adorned in fairy lights and play tinky pop music. They can also be seen around Soho during summer festivals.

The issue was investigated by Mashable. One company, London Pedicabs, was found to have hired approximately “£5 for a short trip in Zone 1”.

However, there are many tales of people being scammed for short trips.

One time, two tourists were caught in a fight with a driver of a Rickshaw. £150 for a half-mile journey.

It’s fun to listen to Vengaboys weaving around the city, but it quickly becomes boring and you soon realize you wasted your money.

Tubes and buses

Many tourists love to take open-top tours in buses, which you can find in most cities.

However, in a city famous for its double-decker buses, it seems a bit silly to pay the best part of £30 for a day ticket, when the public buses are capped at £4.95 per person per day.

Use Google maps or Citymapper to locate the buses that pass by your desired sites. It’s much more affordable than other options.

These apps are crucial for public transportation use, as tourists can often get lost in the maze of underground stations.

Like bus tickets, tube tickets are also capped at £8.90 for passengers using Oyster Cards or contactless, but some tourists still buy individual tickets for each journey.

This is how the cost of exploring the city by underground can add up.

Theater tickets

If you are looking to attend a particular show on a certain day, buying theatre tickets ahead of time is an excellent idea.

However, if you’re willing to be flexible, you can purchase on the day and save a small fortune.

Tickets for return shows go on sale again and are available at a significant discount. This means theatre-lovers have the opportunity to see large productions, but with very small prices.

Restaurant queueing

When they don’t have to, visitors will wait in long lines at restaurants.

The Dojo app Allows people to wait virtually to get a table. This allows them to do so from any nearby pub or attraction.

Get free samples

Borough Market is a great place to eat in London. But, with all the options available, many tourists end up returning home empty-handed.

However, those who can’t decide what to eat don’t need to pay out for loads of dishes, or miss out on the great food.

You can also ask to sample the food – many stalls will give you one, in hopes that customers will pay more.

You can then try several things before you make a final decision.

