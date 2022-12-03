How Tár and Women Talking Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir Surprised Herself

This story about “Tár” and “Women Talking” composer Hildur Guðnadóttir first appeared in “The Race Begins” issue of ’s awards magazine.

The score to the 2019 film “Joker” changed a lot of things for Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, winning her an Oscar and moving her closer to the mainstream after a career in adventurous classical and experimental music. It also made her think twice about what to do next. “I had been doing music for 20 years that people weren’t necessarily that interested in, and I never really sought out that much attention,” she said. “But after ‘Joker,’ lots of people were thinking that I would move to L.A. and start a big production empire — which I could have done, you know?” She laughed. “But I needed to actually go the opposite direction — to take some internal stock and make sure that I didn’t get swallowed in the machinery.”

She didn’t take another scoring assignment until director Todd Field asked her to come on board the film “Tár,” about an imperious female conductor and composer. The second person hired after actress Cate Blanchett, she took the gig because she liked its focus on communication and rehearsal, not performance. “I just thought it was such a great invitation to explore the process of making music. The film is not about the finished product, it’s more about how you get there. As a musician, this is where the juice is.”

She began her work on “Tár” by writing music that would never be heard but would help describe the characters’ moods and tempos. She also worked on the music that Blanchett’s character, Lydia Tár, is writing but never finishes. (Guðnadóttir did finish those pieces, which can be heard on an adventurous soundtrack album.) “We felt that her outward persona as a strong and powerful conductor was quite disconnected from the music that she wanted to be writing,” she said. “Her composer self was much more exploratory and sensitive, and her conductor persona was untouchable.”

Finally, she wrote a film score that would play quietly in the spaces when Lydia is not conducting bravura pieces like Mahler’s Fifth Symphony or Elgar’s Cello Concerto. “It was very clear from the get-go that the score could not live in the same world as the day-to-day rehearsal space,” she said. “We needed to have more fragility and not as much bravado.”

Her other 2022 score was a simple, acoustic-based one for “Women Talking,” director Sarah Polley’s film adapted from a book about a real-life Mennonite community where men would routinely drug and rape women and girls at night. “That was a very different project, and in many ways it was a lot more emotionally difficult,” she said. “It’s unimaginably hard to come to terms with what these women went through in real life just a few years ago. At times I was completely paralyzed with anger and sadness.“

“But the film takes on such an incredibly hopeful light, and Sarah really wanted the music to be the driving force for hope and forward movement. And I had a huge problem with that. I would say, ‘How can you possibly expect me to be hopeful in a situation that’s so terrible?’ So it was a really beautiful journey for me to find hope in the darkness, and it resulted in one of the most optimistic scores I have ever written in my life.”

Read more from the Race Begins issue here.

Photo by Jeff Vespa for