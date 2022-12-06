How Doc ‘Fire of Love” Captured the Greater-Than-Life Spirit of Famed Vulcanologists

This interview was also available in a version with “Fire of Love” director Sara Dosa first appeared in the Guild & Critics Awards/Documentaries issue of ’s awards magazine.

French volcanologists Maurice Krafft and Katia Krafft died in an explosion in Japan in 1991. Sara Dosa’s glittering documentary “Fire of Love” celebrates the Kraffts with a portrait of lives led with risk and adventure on the rim’s edge.

This film was made by NatGeo, Neon and released last summer. It is now available on Disney+. Dosa, a Peabody nominee and Emmy nominee, spoke about how the film combines romance and tragedy. “deadpan curious” Miranda July is the narrator, bumping into volcanic puns.

Are you able to recall your initial reaction when learning about Katia Krafft and Maurice Krafft’s story?

Absolutely. For myself, and for the crew, I can recall being captivated by their stories. Their story was unlike anything we’d ever come across. It was both fantastic and legendary. It is a rare combination to feel both mythic and real. And then the more we learned, and the more imagery we saw, we were just blown away — forgive the pun. Inadvertently, I bump into volcano puns every day.

Their fate is revealed in the film very early. That was something that you thought about.

When we hear it, the film’s one-minute and six second mark is when it says, “This will be Katia and Maurice’s final day,” That was deliberate. We wanted to let the audience know that they’re watching the footage and photos and words that the Kraffts left behind. And we didn’t want their deaths to feel sensationalized, so stating it more matter-of-factly felt respectful. They were able to concentrate on the lives they had, not how they died. The film also included a timer when they shared their news.

Time is an amazing theme that lies beneath the film’s surface.

We were very conscious of the importance that time played to our minds. There is the biological clock, and there’s the fragility and value of life. Katia (and Maurice) are juxtaposed against the seemingly immortal geological times of volcanoes. While the movie conveyed a sad, wistful tone that was both mournful and celebratory of the joy of living life, we liked the way the theme of Time communicated this sentiment.

We see so much of the Kraffts’ amazing 16mm footage. Did you pay tribute to the celluloid’s incredible power?

It was amazing to be able to recognize the filmic qualities of their work. First, it’s just gorgeous what they shot — the richness, the little grains of dust, the hairs that were caught in the negative. You are transported to a different time and location than any other. On a deeper level though, the simple fact they worked with film stock meant they had to limit what they made. While they wanted everything to be captured, they realized that there was a finite supply. This is also a reflection of their outlook on life. Each moment could prove to be their last. They tried to live their lives as meaningfully as they could, and to be as close as the volcano possible.

Miranda July is Miranda July’s writer and film director. Was it a collaboration?

It was very exciting. The term we used was called “deadpan curious,” which is such a big part of Miranda’s appeal as an artist. And that also came from French New Wave narrators, specifically in Jean-Luc Godard’s films, where the narrator’s tone is restrained and neutral but still playful. Miranda was going to embrace this approach, and we were right. Her words would be, “Read this line as if you have a secret.” That resonated well with the great mystery of the movie about volcanoes, and the human heart.

The film features music from Brian Eno as well as Air. In fact, Air’s Nicolas Godin is the film’s composer. How did you approach the soundtrack?

There was an overall goal to be playful and romantic When you’re making a film about love, music is a magical, powerful force. You can be transformed by music. Although we knew that we were looking for something epic and sweeping, we decided to use retro-futuristic. It’s like dreaming from the past but in the future. Particularly since Katia & Maurice sported silver suits and helmets, a reference to a Sci-Fi B-movie.

The temp music was based on air, and it was so amazing to have Niko Godin as our composer. Niko knows the power of music well. It was interesting, we were using Brian Eno’s song “The Big Ship” As temp music as we were editing scenes. The moment Katia and Maurice fall in love was their final moments. It’s a crystallizing moment and we wanted it to be imbued with total romantic power. That song always tugged at the heartstrings. Niko explained that this was temp music. “No, I love this, it works so well,” Brian Eno generously granted us permission to use it in that scene.

“Fire of Love” It was shown in a couple of IMAX theaters. How was that experience?

I’m a twin so twin metaphors come easily to me. I feel like the two versions are like twin sisters — same DNA but different personalities. You can feel the volcanic eruptions more strongly in the IMAX. You absorb more character details in the theatrical version. It is my understanding that Katia would and Maurice would laugh at the fact that this film was shown in IMAX because they were so big.

If you had the opportunity to interview Katia or Maurice for this film, what would you have asked them?

That’s probably the hardest question of all. You can do so many things. It is clear that many of the people in these videos have an intimate relationship with their subjects. There’s a guy in Indonesia who’s hanging onto Maurice’s feet as he dangles over a crater. We couldn’t find out who that man was. However, I’d love to find out more. I wonder what his personal life was like. How did he feel about Katia, Maurice?

You can find many more. I mean, the French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, who wrote “The Little Prince,” is mentioned a lot in their writing, and I’d love to ask them about him. But in a bigger sense, I’d just love to ask them about their relationship. Maurice once wrote about his relationship in a book. “For me and Katia and volcanos, it is a love story.” That romanticism, that whimsy, that love triangle — it gave us our thesis for the film, but I’d love to know more in their own words.

