Hero Dog Rescues Missing Sisters Lost Deep in Woods

Two young women lost their way in the Louisiana woods, and man’s best friend saved them.

Sisters Abigail Bourg, 7, and Cecilia Bourg, 4, were playing with their golden retriever Artemis in the backyard of their St. Tammany home when they decided to follow the dog into the woods.

However, things quickly took a twist when the sisters became lost in deep woods. They waited for rescue workers to arrive and then their parents frantically searched the forest floor desperately looking for signs of them.

In the end, Artemis saved the day.

“Your mind just starts going to the worst places,” Annie Bourg, mom tells Ann Mercogliano of Inside Edition. “I jumped to, ‘Oh my gosh, did someone drive up here and take all of them.'”

Mom quickly put out a video on Facebook asking for help and alerted the police, who organized search efforts.

According to their father, both the boys and the daughters stayed in the exact same place where Artemis was sleeping.

Artemis was quick to alert rescue personnel and located the girl’s location.

Mom and Dad received the good news quickly. They were able take a deep breath of relief.

“I think I cried all the tears that exist,” Annie says. “It was a rollercoaster of emotions.”

They were not impressed by their time spent in the woods. However, they did note that there was plenty of it. “mud” And “trees.”

To keep warm, they spent most of the time cuddling up to Artemis. “He never left their side,” The father of the girl says that the faithful family pet is a great friend.

Turns out this dog is also little girls’ best friend.