Here’s what I know about etiquette.

Travellers are divided on the topic of reclining seats in planes. Some support it, others oppose it.

There are many ways you can recline your chair to be more friendly to those around you.

You can reduce the amount of annoyance you cause other passengers by being courteous when you are reclining.

No one wants the other person behind them to whip the chair back very quickly and smash the back into their knees.

Others appreciate the heads up from those in front, before they decide to get out of their seats.

In an article for this reason, The Points GuyEtiquette specialists and passengers demonstrated how to lower your seat without causing any discomfort to the person in front.

One of those, Julia Esteve Boyd, an etiquette coach and podcaster from Switzerland said: “It is completely reasonable to recline your seat if you want to.

“Don’t recline the seat too quickly.”

It can be a big difference. Some people discovered this the hard way.

A passenger complained after his Apple MacBook Pro got damaged on a flight. This was because the person sitting in front of him had rearranged their seat too fast.

Pat Cassidy, a Delta pilot from Austin to Los Angeles was onboard when the seat he was sitting back onto crushed his computer.

On Twitter, he wrote: “@Delta small note for the suggestion box, maybe have a little warning sign or someway to prevent my laptop from being destroyed when the person in front of me reclines their seat.”

Pat was asked by one person: “Who are all these folk reclining instantly at maximum velocity?”

Reclining slowly will not only make you seem more polite, but it can also help you decide whether to purchase someone a new laptop.

Passenger Lisa Blossat Harrison, however, said that she checks to see who is behind her before she lays down.

She said: “I’ll look behind first, then gently go back a little just to relieve my back.”

Ben Schlappig a frequent flyer, wrote in a blog article on One Mile at a time: “If you are going to recline your seat, do so slowly, and make sure the person behind you knows. No matter what, don’t be a jerk.”

Reclining your chair all the way back could be painful for those behind you, and it can also pose a problem for your back.

Andrew Lawrence, president of the Chiropractors Association of Australia, says the most conducive position for snoozing in economy is only “slightly reclined.”

The cushion should be placed at the base to maintain the lumbar curve.

He said: “The best position for reclining is about halfway, which gives assistance with holding the head in place but doesn’t put too much backward pressure on the hips.”

