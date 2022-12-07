Here are the World Cup’s most exciting players, from Cho Gue-sung and Marcus Rashford

It has been an incredible experience to watch the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The hotness of the players is another aspect that captured viewers’ attention.

People can’t help but fall in love with their attractive bodies and charming smiles.

We compiled nine lists to help you fulfill your fantasies. “hottest” The tournament will be graced by some of the most prominent players.

Cho Gue-sung (South Korea)

You may have seen Cho Gue-sung on social media sites like Twitter and TikTok. “The World’s Sexiest player.”

He was a Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors soccer player who became a hero after scoring two goals during Korea’s defeat to Ghana.

And although South Korea was defeated by Brazil in the World Cup finals on Monday, the World Cup winner still has a place in hearts. His social media followers reflect that.

He had about 20,000 Instagram followers before the tournament. Now, there are 2.5 million, including people proposing to marry him.

Cho was apparently so overwhelmed by the messages he received that he needed to switch off his phone.

Rodrigo de Paul (Argentina)

After seeing photos of the player, many people online are left weak at the knees.

He is said to have a beautiful smile and an amazing body.

He is also Lionel Messi’s unofficial bodyguard, which suggests he is very protective of the people he loves.

Olivier Giroud (France)

Olivier Giroud, a striker at AC Milan in Serie A and for France’s national football team is well-known for not only his appearance but also his strength and ability to score goals.

However, his talent is not the only thing that makes him laugh.

Who doesn’t love a fun personality?!

Marcus Rashford, England

His chiseled physique, charm, and humanitarian spirit make the Manchester striker a striking attraction.

He has been an ambassador for FareShare since 2020. FareShare is an organization that helps fight hunger among the country’s most vulnerable populations.

Neymar Jr (Brazil)

Brazilian forwards are a sight to behold with their tattoos, and the smoldering eyes of cats.

This man may also consider modeling, based on his photos.

Marcos Llorente (Spain)

Llorente is a shining example of the beauty that Spain has to offer.

For his great looks, the midfielder is a magnet for fans. Also, he comes from a football-loving family.

Ramón Grosso, his grandfather, and Paco Llorente his father played the sport.

Marcos has also been a part of the modeling industry, appearing on Men’s Health’s cover.

Kevin Trapp (Germany)

Trapp plays goalkeeper at Eintracht Frankfurt, a Bundesliga club.

Although his track record is impressive in preventing net entry goals, he should be considered a potential model.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Is it possible? “hottest players” list if Ronaldo didn’t make it?

His physical appeal is not the only reason he’s the most popular World Cup player, it’s his belief in the game as well his positive outlook and overall outlook.

