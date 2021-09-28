Has Josh Duggar’s Wife Anna Given Birth To Their Seventh Child Yet?

Josh and Anna Duggar announced in the spring that they are expecting their seventh child, a daughter. The pair already shares Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, and Maryella. When they shared about their new baby on the way, the couple said the baby was due in the fall. But they haven’t shared a specific due date. So, fans have been impatiently waiting for an update.

However, shortly after Anna posted her pregnancy announcement on social media, her husband was arrested for the possession of child pornography. Naturally, Anna and several other members of the Duggar family went silent on social media. Now, Anna hasn’t posted online since April.

For a little while, fans were wondering if Anna already gave birth. After all, she isn’t posting on social media. So, it doesn’t seem like she will post on social media when the baby does arrive unless she’s attempting to distract from her husband’s latest scandal. There have been several hints that she already gave birth. However, on Monday, September 27, the Duggar daughter-in-law surfaced for the first time in months, revealing whether the baby is here yet.





Anna Duggar shows off her baby bump.

On Reddit, a Duggar Snark shared a photo of their TV screen, featuring the latest update in Josh’s scandal. On Monday, he had a motion hearing, and his wife joined him. This is the first time fans have seen Anna since her husband was arrested.

Sure enough, Anna is still pregnant as of Monday. She wears a light pink dress as she and her husband exit the building. Her bump is very visible, and it looks like the baby will be here soon.

One user chimed in, commenting on Anna’s appearance. They write, “I don’t know if it’s just the quality of the screenshot, but Anna looks so much older here than she did just a few months ago during their baby announcement.”





When the baby does finally come, fans may not know about the birthright away. It’s possible that Anna will break her social media silence or that her in-laws Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar will share a post. But they all know that any posts having to do with Josh are subject to plenty of negative comments.

