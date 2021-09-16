Hallmark’s Taking The Reins promises a ride into the sunset.

Hallmark’s Fall Harvest promises lots of romantic stories of new love, and in the case of Taking The Reins, misunderstood love.

Taking The Reins stars Nikki DeLoach (Cranberry Christmas, Two Turtle Doves), Scott Porter (Hart Of Dixie, Friday Night Lights), Janine Turner (General Hospital, Northern Exposure), and Corbin Bernsen (Psych, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang).

Are you ready to jump into a Hallmark love story?

What Is Hallmark’s Taking The Reins About?

Ready to see another Hallmark Fall Harvest movie in the making? According to the press release, Taking The Reins is about writer Samantha (DeLoach). Her current work is not a favorite of her editor. She says it lacks passion.

Samantha returns home. Samantha decides to write about something that she is passionate about. Home is the family’s horse ranch. Samantha is passionate about horses. Her family hosts the annual Equestrian Competition. Here’s her story!

It’s a mixed bag when you return home. Sam has to confront the reason she quit riding horses. She also reunites with Luke Porter, her ex-husband, in this Hallmark movie. She is trying to figure out why things went wrong.

When Can You Watch Hallmark’s Taking The Reins?

Hallmark’s Taking The Reins premieres on Saturday, September 25, at 9 p.m. Eastern. Encore airings take place on Sunday, September 26, at 6 pm, Thursday, September 30, at 8 pm, Sunday, October 3, at 12 noon, and Saturday, October 9, at 5 PM Eastern.

The premiere night will also see the Hallmark cast, media, viewers, and staff gather on Twitter to live-tweet the whole event. You can join them to get some BTS tidbits.

Hallmark’s Fall Harvest Brings All The Feels

Who doesn’t love the crisp Autumn air? Pumpkin spiced lattes and hayrides are just a few of the seasonal activities that Hallmark offers. Hallmark offers it all with its annual Fall Harvest movies.

Don’t forget to catch the encore showings of Roadhouse Romance, starring fan-favorite Tyler Hynes and the charming Lauren Alaina. Lauren plays Lieutenant Callie Jackson.

She is now home and has completed her military duty. But, things are different at home. Her grandpa died, and his restaurant Tucker’s Roadhouse is now in trouble. They’re out of his famed BBQ sauce. Her grandfather would make the sauce when she was a child. They would make a batch that would keep for one year.

Unfortunately, the recipe has been lost. Callie’s late grandfather likely hid the recipe. But where is the recipe?

Luke Hynes (a television producer) is big-time. He is going to visit his girlfriend and has a special gift. However, something happens that forces him to stay. Callie and he learn some life lessons together when they meet. Will he stay longer? The next two showings of Roadhouse Romance are on Thursday, September 16, at 8 p.m. Eastern, and Sunday, September 19, at 12 p.m. Eastern, on the Hallmark Channel.

